Four Tyler seniors recently received scholarships from the University of Texas at Tyler.
On Feb. 15, UT Tyler surprised four Tyler ISD seniors with checks of $40,000 to go toward their college education.
The 2022 Honors scholarship recipients were three students at Early College High School and a student from Tyler Legacy High School.
ECHS seniors Tallon Clemmer, Angel Silva and Jason Rivera received their certificates of accomplishment and big checks toward higher education from UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun.
"The lesson to learn now is whatever career you intend to follow, you may be surprised, like me, where life takes you and what you wind up doing may not be what you had planned," Calhoun said. "We prepare you for the future, whatever that future may be. You are well on your way and what you learn here and at the university will be with you forever. Always value that.”
UT Tyler Scholarship Road Show members and Tyler ISD leadership, including Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford, greeted the scholarship recipients with the announcement.
"Tyler, Texas is blessed with incredible higher education opportunities," Crawford said. "The University of Texas at Tyler awarding Honors scholarships to our students exemplifies the strong connection between higher education and their K-12 educational partners in East Texas."
"We are extremely proud of our students and their accomplishments," Crawford added. "We relish in seeing how happy their parents and families are today. We're also appreciative of Dr. Calhoun's leadership at UT Tyler in making East Texas students, notably Tyler ISD scholars, a priority in awarding scholarship opportunities."
After the ECHC visit, the next stop was Legacy High School to surprise senior Addie Contreras. When she walked into the library, her family, best friends and academic counselor Susana Martinez-Arroyo were elated to celebrate with her.
"I am very proud of Addie,” Martinez-Arroyo said. “She is an outstanding student who worked very hard throughout high school. I am not surprised she got this well-deserved recognition."
UT Tyler made another return to ECHS on Friday to award 36 students with the Greater Texas Foundation scholarships worth $2,000.
"We are thrilled and overjoyed to honor and celebrate these outstanding students," UT Tyler Director of Recruitment and College Readiness Katie Ramirez said. “They have all reached incredible academic achievement. This is a beautiful and proud moment for UT Tyler, Tyler ISD, and the parents and students collectively."