Tyler ISD seeks feedback, input from community for proposed 2021-2022 school year calendar

The Tyler ISD Calendar Committee is looking for the Tyler community to submit comments regarding the 2021-2022 school year draft calendar via an online survey.
Now through Feb. 10, Tyler community members can openly submit their comments on the proposed calendar.
The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees held a first reading of the proposed calendar during its January regular meeting. The proposed calendar can be found on the tylerisd.org website.
In comparison to the 2020-2021 school year calendar, the major holidays of this year’s calendar still match in regard to the number of days students have off. This includes holidays such as Thanksgiving break, Christmas break and spring break.
The first day of school for students for the proposed calendar is Aug. 16. The last day of school would be May 27.
Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD executive director of communications, encourages the Tyler community to submit their comments.
“Each year, the calendar committee seeks input and feedback from administrators, teachers, parents, business representatives and community members. The committee also focuses on the best interests of students, staff and parents.
“Your welcomed feedback is the most valuable tool we have and it is greatly appreciated,” she said.
The proposed 180-instructional day calendar is consistent with all requirements set forth by the Texas Education Agency and is designed to tailor the instructional minutes required by House Bill 2610, which is a total of 75,600 minutes.
“The committee is excited to provide a few more breaks throughout the year while still making sure the end of the school year falls before the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a request that is strongly desired by our staff and district families,” Hines said.
The Board will approve a final 2021-2022 calendar at its regular monthly meeting scheduled for Feb. 15.