After much anticipation, Tyler ISD’s Literacy Bus finally hit the road Thursday morning, making its first stop at Dixie Elementary School. A selected group of second, third and fourth grade students made their grand entrance into the bus and were in disbelief of everything they saw.
Inside the blue bus, students were in shock at the comfort the bus provided as it holds sitting areas, a television, computers with Wi-Fi, and shelves holding 5,000 books for students to choose from and keep.
Dixie Elementary fourth-grader Shannon Finney said she was surprised to find out it was not a typical school bus.
“When I first saw the bus, I thought it was a regular blue bus with a pretty design until I went inside,” Finney said. “It was so cool, I wish I could have a bus like that.”
Kimberly Simmons, Dixie Elementary principal, expressed how special she felt for the campus to be the first one to get a visit from the bus. Simmons said she is excited for what the bus will provide for students, especially those who aren’t fans of reading.
“I’m really excited about the literacy bus for years to come. So many times our students really don’t like reading because it’s difficult for them, so getting them interested in reading at a young age is vital for their future and their success,” she said.
Simmons mentioned the importance of growing a love for reading, especially at a young age.
“This is going to help us further push that love of reading among our students and let them know that reading is not a task and it’s something they need to enjoy,” she said. “You need reading throughout your life to just be a successful adult and you have to read everything. We want to make sure they like to read first, then it’ll be easier for us to help them master their curriculum.”
The transformed bus is a funded project by Tyler ISD Foundation, the Junior League of Tyler and community members who awarded $5,000 through the Grant for Great Ideas program in 2021.
The grant provided funding for the generator needed to power the Literacy Bus as it roams at different locations throughout the city.
The outside of the bus, which features vibrant colors and a quote of “embark on a journey with words," was designed by Career and Technology Center students, said Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines.
Although the bus was estimated to hit the road last summer, the time frame was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with supply issues on getting certain parts to outfit the bus, Hines said.
The Literacy Bus will not only stop at campuses, it's also set to travel to neighborhoods throughout Tyler to provide books for community members and encourage family reading.
The concept aims to expand access to reading among low-income families to assist students with reading materials and resources during the year, especially during summer when they're out school.
Hines said the Junior League of Tyler plans to host book drives to keep the bus filled with books.
For those in the community interested in taking a look inside the bus, Tyler ISD plans on having the bus at the Junior League Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.