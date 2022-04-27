Tyler ISD was ranked 45th overall on the 2021 Forbes List of America’s Best-in-State Employers, ranking ahead of other Texas companies such as Tesla, Nike and UPS.
At the top of the best-in-state list is NASA with Google in second place. Also in the top 10 are Costco, IKEA, Dell Technologies, Southwest Airlines, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Katy ISD, H-E-B, and Hilton.
Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said the list reflects the community's support for Tyler ISD and praised the atmosphere of East Texas.
“East Texas is an extraordinary place to live, work, play and worship,” Crawford said. “This designation solidifies not only how fulfilling and special it is to be working in Tyler ISD, but more of a reflection of how the community supports the people who work inside the namesake school system of the Tyler area.”
The rankings are based on results of an independent survey in which Americans working for businesses with a minimum of 500 employees are asked to share their opinions anonymously.
Some of the opinions employees were asked to share included the company's opportunities for advancement, its safety, compensation, and if they would encourage others to work for the company.
View the full list at forbes.com/best-employers-by-state.