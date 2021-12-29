With help of Tyler ISD, a new law has been established that will ease the training for high school students who want to pursue plumbing, allowing them to join the industry right after graduation.
Tyler ISD played a role in passing legislation that allows students to be licensed as a Tradesman Limited Plumber after taking Career and Technology Education (CTE) plumbing courses in high school and subsequently passing the state board examination, according to the district.
The opportunity was established by an amendment added to HB 636 by Texas House Representative Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) during the 87th Legislative Session.
Gary Brown, executive director of college and career for Tyler ISD, was instrumental in the passage and implementation of the new law.
"I testified in Austin at a committee hearing in support of Rep. Schaefer's legislation,” Brown said. “Once the bill became law, I worked with Rep. Schaefer's team, Texas Education Association (TEA), State Board of Educator Certification (SBEC), State Board of Education (SBOE), and the Texas State Plumbing of Examiners (TSBPE) to develop the implementation plan."
Before the law, in order to pursue a plumbing career individuals were required to have a minimum of 4,000 hours working under a master plumber to be eligible to test for this license.
Now under the new alternative program created by the new law, Tyler ISD can provide classroom training and work-based learning experiences in high school.
Thanks to the law, in fall of 2022 Tyler ISD Career and Technology Education (CTE) will offer a plumbing program.
"We are thrilled that these future plumbers will be stepping into a high-demand, high-wage career," Brown said. "We will offer four levels of study with classes taught by a master plumber."
Schaefer said the new law will restore skills training among Texas students. He said the district was instrumental in passing of the law.
"Now, the plumbing trade will open to thousands of students who will be able to turn that training into success immediately. Restoring real-world skills training to students and giving them more options to succeed is good for all Texans,” Schaefer said. “Tyler ISD was instrumental in helping me pass this law. We are seeing interest in starting plumbing courses in public schools all over Texas, and we are excited.”
Brent McDonald, owner of Rub-A-Dub Plumbing in Tyler and advisory board member of Tyler ISD CTE, also testified in support of the legislation and looks forward to the program.