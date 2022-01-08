As the year starts, so does enrollment for the only pre-K to eighth grade campus in all of East Texas that offers students with a dual language education of English and Spanish.
Until March 1, parents have the ability to enroll their children in Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School. Although it is a Tyler ISD campus, children are not required to be part of the Tyler ISD district to apply and be accepted.
Students who attend Birdwell take part in learning both languages as classes are taught in both Spanish and English.
“A lot of our kids coming into pre-K are monolingual English so they come in and their families don’t speak Spanish or anything. Those kids are super successful with our program learning English and Spanish at the same time even though their household doesn’t speak Spanish,” said Gretchen Nabi, interim principal of Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School.
Although enrollment is open for all students, Nabi recommends parents enroll their children at a young age.
“We really want them to start as early as possible. By third grade our students are fluent in both languages, and it's challenging the older they get,” she said.
Even though it's recommended students start young, parents interested in enrolling their child at an older age can still apply and the student will undergo testing before being accepted to see if they meet qualifications.
“We can look at any data they might have and do any assessments that might be necessary to see if they will be successful in our program at that point,” Nabi said.
In regards to students outside of the classroom, Sarah Hancock, Master Teacher at Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School, said students are expected to socially engage in certain languages throughout the week.
“We’re looking to build up their academic language in both Spanish and English as well as their social language,” Hancock said. “Monday, Wednesday and Friday students are asked to engage socially in Spanish and Tuesday and Thursday in English.”
As students navigate to higher education, Birdwell offers a Seal of Biliteracy certification to students, which is added to their High School diploma after meeting certain eligibility criteria academically.
Nabi considers the campus a cultural experience for those enrolled, she also mentioned that there’s teachers ranging from different backgrounds such as Spain, South America and Mexico.
“The environment at Birdwell is very much a family, we offer a lot of cultural things throughout the year and events students are engaged in,” she said.
Those interested in enrollment are recommended to apply online as soon as possible, since there’s a limited space. Thirty-minute tours are also available for parents and can be scheduled online.
Applications and more information on Tyler ISD’s Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School can be found at https://www.tylerisd.org/o/birdwelles.