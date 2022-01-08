High school students now through March 1 can enroll in Tyler ISD’s Early College High School, a campus that provides students with dual credit courses and dual completion.
The campus allows students to earn a college degree and graduate with a high school diploma at the same time through partnership with Tyler Junior College.
College credits are not the only opportunity provided, but also the ability to earn 60 college hours to complete one of the 10 degree plans; Business, Computer Science, Criminal Science, Criminal Justice, Education, English, General Studies, Health Studies, History, Psychology or Sociology.
Students do not need to live in the Tyler ISD district to apply and to be accepted. The campus is currently willing to take 150 this year, more than in previous years.
For students interested in enrolling, the application process requires an online application, a poster or some type of piece that gives information about the student and also requires in-person interviews.
Amanda Hortman, Principal of Early College High School, said the interview allows the school to distinguish if the student is really interested in joining the campus.
“It's an interview to get to know them and we want to know that their top reason for coming though is that they personally want to succeed academically and professionally, and it's not just something they're doing because someone else told them to,” she said. “We see that those who have the most success are those who want to do it themselves.”
As to potential students, Hortman said there are certain things that allow students to have a higher chance of getting in.
“We have a rubric according to Texas. We have to give first priority to students with parents who have not attended college or high school, those are who our top spots go to and then from that on it's a free game,” she said.
Hortman said the goal of the campus is to get students to attend college.
“Most of the time kids think they have to be super smart and that’s not the case at all. We’re actually here to try to get kids to come to college who maybe never thought that they could or would,” she said.
ECHS offers some dual credits where teachers with master's degrees also teach Tyler Junior College courses but are on the campus and work for Tyler ISD, Hortman said. “But majority dual credit classes are taken during junior and senior year when students spend two days a week at TJC taking their classes,” Hortman said.
As taking college level courses, those who attend the campus learn to be more responsible, according to Hortman.
“They become more responsible much earlier, you don't have time to get babied. It’s not about the work being hard, it's about the amount that has to be done,” she said.
Those interested can schedule a tour at (903)-262-3040 or go online at https://tylerisdtx.sites.thrillshare.com/o/echs/page/why-echs.