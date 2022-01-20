Kindergarten through eighth grade students in East Texas from now until March 1 can enroll at Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy, a tuition-free campus that is set to academically enhance a student but also provide involvement in six art forms: dance, drama, vocal music, instrumental music, visual and digital arts.
The campus allows students to be community involved and get into a variety of unique programs such as ukulele, guitar and mariachi programs. Students also learn digital arts such as photography, graphic design and animation.
The dance course is also a hidden gem for K-8 students, classes are offered in ballet, tap, and hip-hop instead of taking a Dance 1 course with a mix of things, said Bobby Markle, principal of Caldwell Arts Academy.
Students in eighth grade are offered high school credits for theater and visual arts that allows them to jump into more involvement when they get to high school, Markle added.
Even though art involvement is a strong part of the campus, students demonstrate to successfully strive in academics, according to Markle.
“We’re a top tier performing academic campus, we only offer pre-AP classes in upper grades to keep that standard high,” he said. “Because we’re a smaller school, we’re able to monitor student performance. For kids that academics get harder for them, we have a lot of academic support that we can put into place to help get where they need to go.”
Markle also mentioned that a very important lesson for students is the training of balancing programs and arts, and also teaching students how to take care of fundamental work, which is academics.
With a mix of academic success and involvement in arts, Markle hopes students takeaway with experiences around their passion for the arts through applications and through hands-on experience.
“We want them to walk away from us feeling confident in their art forms that they are gifted in, and regardless where they go to high school they can continue that exploration and/or development to hopefully grow in a career or better than that, maintain their creativity,” he said.
Students are set to come out with stronger skills of public speaking, collaboration, creativity, and problem solving, according to Markle.
“You might hear one side of education but when you see kids selflessly giving joy to people, you realize that we’re in the business of kids and the business of making great citizens,” he said. “We want people to know we’re a community based school. We give as much to the community as we receive. Arts can make an impact, so why not use it for good.”
Enrollment process will consist of an audition prior to being accepted, which will be two hours and set to occur on Feb. 19 and March 5 for first through eighth grade students, and May 21 for kindergarten only.
March 5 is also set to be for early kindergarten applicants. Students do not need to live in the Tyler ISD district to apply and to be accepted.
During the application process, families can apply as either a single family or an application that consists of more than one student applying. After that you will go to the campus to obtain an audition number, information in regards to the audition such as time and date.
The audition will then consist of students showcasing the different art forms, and is handled in a non-intimidating way.
“We also have a dance workshop prior to the audition so that kids can get comfortable with at least that component of being in front of an adult performing, it's our way of helping them get comfortable,” said Markle.
Once audition information is obtained, students will then attend a two-hour process which will be conducted on a Saturday where the student will perform in different art forms: digital arts, music (vocals and instruments), visual arts, theatre, dance and drama.
“Our process really is about kids being able to demonstrate understanding of those foundational arts skills but also show an element of creativity and expression in that process as well.
“We try to make auditions almost like they’re attending class. It’s like they're in arts class; they're just participating with other students in a directing way,” he said. “Because we’re the only school that requires this level of audition. We don’t want families to be nervous or scared to try, we encourage them to give it a shot.”
Students applying for kindergarten also take part in an academic screener to observe fundamental skills of the student such as letter and number recognition, oral language and listening skills.
Those interested can set up a student-led tour during Tuesday or Thursday during 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Parents that can not make it during those times can also call and another time can be set up.
Those interested in enrolling their child can find the application form at https://www.tylerisd.org/o/caa. Applications can be returned in person to the main office at 333 S. College Ave., or via email CaldwellMagnet@tylerisd.org
For questions and more information on Caldwell Arts Academy, go to https://www.tylerisd.org/o/caa/page/why-caldwell.