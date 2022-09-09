Following a recent incident involving a firearm at Tyler High School, Tyler ISD officials this week emphasized that safety is among the district’s top priorities.
Jeff Millslagle, director of safety and security, said the district takes any threat “very seriously,” especially those dealing with gun violence. He said the district’s law enforcement team is designed to address these types of situations as soon as they happen.
The statements come after on Aug. 30 a Tyler High School student who was on campus was detained after a weapon was found in the student’s backpack. Tyler ISD spokeswoman Jennifer Hines later confirmed the weapon was an unloaded gun.
Hines said school officials took care of the incident “within seconds” and encouraged parents to feel safe. The school, she said, has four armed officers to deal with situations that could endanger the lives of students, faculty and staff.
Millslage on Wednesday said that even before a May shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde left 19 students and two teachers dead, “dealing with potential threats has always been our No. 1 priority.” He said that applies to anonymous threats, situations reported by teachers or if a gun is found on campus.
According to Millslagle, the district can approach situations involving potential threats in two ways. Because having a gun or a weapon on a school campus is a violation of state law, a criminal case will be pursued. Second, the district performs a threat assessment of the person who has the weapon to see what might have caused the student to bring a weapon on campus. This procedure is addressed with the office of constituent services with the option of further action such as potential expulsion or the student being subject to a criminal case.
According to the Tyler ISD website, constituent services provides resources to parents, students and staff in several categories, including campus safety and discipline.
After a threat is reported, the district’s protocol is to also conduct a series of interviews to get information. Interviews help determine if a threat or accusation against a student is legitimate. Parents, teachers, students and the person who is accused are among the people interviewed, Millslagle said.
The district adapts its response based on the threat, which might sometimes come from different sources, Millslagle said. He said the threat can be addressed by administrators, counselors, the safety and security department and with Tyler ISD’s Chief of Police Danny Brown.
“All threats, whether on social media, in person, or other ways are taken very seriously and each one is investigated by our Tyler ISD Police Department and our local, state and federal law enforcement partners,” Brown said.
A student that is found making a threat and is reported to the authorities is still subject to Tyler ISD’s code of conduct, according to Millslagle. He said if law enforcement decides not to prosecute a student accused of making a threat, the student will still be judged by constituent services.
“If a decision such as expulsion is made they can still appeal, but at the end of the day what our constituent services says goes on,” Millslagle said.
The district, which Hines said this week is not considering adding metal detectors to its campuses, recently launched a new app that allows students to report bullying and emergencies on any campus. According to the district, the app will help officials respond more quickly to situations that could endanger the lives of students, faculty and staff.