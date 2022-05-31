For the fourth year in a row, Tyler ISD is part of the Best Communities for Music Education designation, an honor from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation for its commitment toward music education.
“This is a monumental achievement that recognizes the work of our exceptional music teachers,” said Director of Fine Arts Sandra Newton.
Newton said the selection process takes in consideration a variety of items when it comes to the selection for the honor.
“The rigorous selection process takes into account music education from all angles – not just what is being done in the classroom, but how it is accomplished and, more importantly, why strong support exists in the community,” she said.
The Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
In order to qualify for the Best Communities designation, Tyler ISD answered questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music making programs.