Tyler ISD will launch a new app this school year that will allow parents to track their kids while riding school buses.
The app, Ride 360, will have a streamlined flow of communication for families whose children ride the bus and is a result of an investment rounding $20,000.
The app uses GPS data and contains students' bus route information as they travel through the district, according to a press release by Tyler ISD.
The tracking process consists of placing a tablet inside the school bus that students will mark with a rider badge access card that will be provided near the start of the school year to all students that ride a Tyler ISD bus.
The tablet will contain routing information for each student. Meanwhile, the app will work off information that the driver will log into the tablet.
Parents will be able to track when a student boards the bus, the route taken by the bus driver, stops and the student’s drop off location.
John Bagert, director of transportation at Tyler ISD, said this app will be a valuable tool to provide a safe and secure transportation experience for the families of Tyler ISD.
“Parents and students are more empowered by having information at their fingertips about their school bus so they can get to school safely and on time,” Bagert said. “From the time a student steps on the bus in the morning until they step off in the afternoon, we want to make sure we’re providing the safest and most secure environment.”
Tyler ISD, which is the largest school district in East Texas, covers nearly 195 square miles and transports around 4,500 students each day.
The school also has a fleet of 134 school buses that travel almost 7,500 miles every day.
“This is just another layer in our safety and security initiative to make sure that parents feel comfortable with knowing where their children are and that they’re safe at all times,” said Jennifer Hines, chief communications officer for Tyler ISD.
Hines also said the app will be used for general communications. Push notifications will come to a user's phone in regards to delays, accidents and bus reassignments.
“The app will allow us to send reminders to parents about bus schedule changes for early release days or if there is bad weather and the buses are moving slower than usual,” she said.
Lance Groppel, parent of two Tyler ISD students that ride the school bus every day, said he was expecting the app to be announced soon.
Groppel said he feels excited as a parent that he will have the opportunity to see where his kids are just by looking at a phone in the palm of his hand.
“It just gives me a peace of mind as a parent to know where my kids are at all times when riding a bus,” Groppel said. “We as parents want to make sure that our kids are safe at all times and this app just adds an extra level of reassurance that our kids are getting to school and home safe.”
Students will be given a free badge at the start of the year. If students lose the badge, they will have to pay $5 to get a replacement, according to Bager.
The program will start rolling on the first day of school, Aug. 15.
The app is available for iPhone and Android users.