Tyler ISD has launched a new app students can use to report bullying, submit safety tips and to access safety resources during emergencies.
The Safe2SpeakUp app is the only mobile emergency response system to provide a way for students to quickly communicate with safety teams and counselors based on the report type, according to a release from Tyler ISD. The app will replace the district’s old system, which was called the “No Bully Zone.”
Coordinator of Guidance and Counseling Lauri Anderson said the previous system required students and parents to login to the campus website and fill out a report about bullying or an emergency. The new app allows students to report the activity immediately, Anderson said.
Anderson also said the app will also help authorities in the district by helping them to respond more quickly .
“Our goal is for all students to feel safe on their campuses, feel free to communicate their needs and trust that their voices are heard,” Anderson said. “We want to help empower our youth to advocate for themselves and others.”
Through the app, students can message within groups or with the school’s safety team, and anonymity will be preserved if selected, according to the district.
Tyler Legacy senior Lorelai Walker said the app is important because it gives students, faculty and staff the ability to be more aware of situations happening on a district campus.
Walker, who has already downloaded the app, said bullying used to be something frequent that got normalized at Legacy. With the new app up and running, she said it will be easier to report those situations .
“I expect the app to influence our campus a lot, especially by reassuring students that people actually care for them,” Walker said.
Tyler ISD officials encouraged students to download the app so they can speak up if they see situations involving bullying or that put others in danger.
The app is available for Android and Apple devices.