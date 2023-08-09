A total of 32 schools will be represented in the 2023 Tyler ISD Invitational Volleyball Tournament.
Tyler Legacy, Tyler High, New Diana, Chapel Hill, West Rusk, China Spring, Beckville, Leander Glenn, Brownsboro, Bryan Rudder, Bullard, Lindale, Sanger, Princeton, Jacksonville, Mineola, Pine Tree, Gilmer, Mount Pleasant, Rusk, Edgewood, W.T. White, Kilgore, Marshall, Pleasant Grove, Troup, Texas High, Van, North Lamar, Center, Pittsburg and New Boston will all compete in the three-day event that begins on Thursday.
Thursday’s schedule for Pool A on Court 1 at Tyler Legacy is Tyler Legacy vs. Chapel Hill, 8 a.m.; New Diana vs. West Rusk, 9 a.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. West Rusk, 10 a.m.; New Diana vs. Chapel Hill, 11 a.m.; Chapel Hill vs. West Rusk, noon; and Tyler Legacy vs. New Diana, 1 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule for Pool B on Court 2 at Tyler Legacy is Bullard vs. Lindale, 8 a.m.; Troup vs. Pittsburg, 9 a.m.; Bullard vs. Pittsburg, 10 a.m.; Troup vs. Lindale, 11 a.m.; Lindale vs. Pittsburg, noon; and Bullard vs. Troup, 1 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule for Pool C on Court 1 at Tyler Legacy is China Spring vs. Leander Glenn, 2 p.m.; Beckville vs. Brownsboro, 3 p.m.; China Spring vs. Brownsboro, 4 p.m.; Beckville vs. Leander Glenn, 5 p.m.; Leander Glenn vs. Brownsboro, 6 p.m.; and China Spring vs. Beckville, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule for Pool D on Court 2 at Tyler Legacy is Van vs. Princeton, 2 p.m.; Sanger vs. Marshall, 3 p.m.; Van vs. Marshall, 4 p.m.; Sanger vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.; Princeton vs. Marshall, 6 p.m.; and Van vs. Sanger, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule for Pool F on Court 1 at Tyler High is Tyler High vs. Center, 8 a.m.; North Lamar vs. Jacksonville, 9 a.m.; Tyler High vs. Jacksonville, 10 a.m.; North Lamar vs. Center, 11 a.m.; Center vs. Jacksonville, noon; and Tyler High vs. North Lamar, 1 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule for Pool E on Court 2 at Tyler High is Gilmer vs. Mount Pleasant, 8 a.m.; Texas High vs. Rusk, 9 a.m.; Gilmer vs. Rusk, 10 a.m.; Texas High vs. Mount Pleasant, 11 a.m.; Mount Pleasant vs. Rusk, noon; and Gilmer vs. Texas High, 1 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule for Pool G on Court 1 at Tyler High is Bryan Rudder vs. W.T. White, 2 p.m.; Edgewood vs. New Boston, 3 p.m.; Bryan Rudder vs. New Boston, 4 p.m.; Edgewood vs. W.T. White, 5 p.m.; W.T. White vs. New Boston, 6 p.m.; and Bryan Rudder vs. Edgewood, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule for Pool H on Court 2 at Tyler High is Pleasant Grove vs. Kilgore, 2 p.m.; Mineola vs. Pine Tree, 3 p.m.; Pleasant Grove vs. Pine Tree, 4 p.m.; Mineola vs. Kilgore, 5 p.m.; Kilgore vs. Pine Tree, 6 p.m.; and Pleasant Grove vs. Mineola, 7 p.m.
Friday will also be pool play. Those pools will be determined by Thursday’s results, and Friday’s results will determine which bracket teams will be placed in on Saturday.
Bracket play will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. The Gold Bracket and Bronze A Bracket will be played at Tyler Legacy. The Silver Bracket and Bronze B Bracket will be played at Tyler High.
The championships for both Bronze Brackets are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. The championships for the Gold Bracket and Silver Bracket will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.