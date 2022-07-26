In light of current events such as the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, schools across the state are examining their safety protocols and making changes to better protect campuses.
Tyler ISD is among the districts focused on ensuring security protocols are the best they can be in order to protect students and staff.
On Monday night, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved the purchase of safety equipment, additional vehicles and the adding of officers for the Tyler ISD Police Department.
Tyler ISD currently has 21 police officers and with their 2022 to 2023 plan, they will be adding 13 more. It will take a while to fill the positions but their goal is to fill them with qualified officers as quickly as possible.
Tyler ISD middle and high schools are currently covered with police officers and elementary schools are checked on, but one is not permanently there. With the district's new plan, its goal is to have a permanent officer at every elementary school in the district.
“I’m encouraging parents to get on board with us on this deal, we're getting the best equipment out there right now for law enforcement, especially in the school settings,” said Police Chief of Tyler ISD Danny Brown. “I would just tell our parents that we are just making it as safe as we possibly can and just send your kids to school and we’ll make sure they're safe.”
Brown said they wanted more officers and the purchase of additional equipment because of what is going on in the state and country. Brown said they have looked at what the response was in other cases and have talked to vendors and agencies on equipment that will help them.
“If we [were] to have an incident, we feel like this equipment will help us get quicker to our students,” Brown said.
Superintendent Marty Crawford said, "As a dad myself, the safety and security of all our children and staff keep me up at night. Along with providing the best education for all students, this is a top priority for the district."
Staff and substitutes are annually trained on specific district and campus safety procedures, including active shooter training. Mandatory drills are scheduled before the start of the school year and each campus has a school behavioral threat assessment team that is trained and has reviewed procedures for that campus.
“The district takes significant steps to keep safety measures ongoing and year-round,” said Jeff Millslagle, Tyler ISD Director of Safety and Security. “These include assessment of access control procedures, including single access points, locked instruction room doors, visitor check-in procedures, and exterior access points.”
The district will also be launching an app allowing parents to track their students as they board and exit buses. Other security, resources, response strategies, gear and personnel will be implemented under the appropriate district policy as allowable by law.
“Let’s be honest, school safety work is never done, and we are committed to the ongoing effort to address issues that will keep our students and staff safe within our walls so we can focus on successful student outcomes,” Crawford said.
Additional plans for the 2022 to 2023 school year include installing warning systems on all exterior doors throughout the district. They will also be adding more cameras, fencing and security film at some facilities.
The district is also considering the Guardian Program. If approved, the program allows the Board of Trustees and Superintendent to authorize specific district employees to have access to certain firearms in schools, at board meetings and at school-sponsored or school-related events on district property, to the extent allowed by law.
If the Guardian Program is approved, certain district employees approved to have access to a firearm on district property will have numerous hours of specialized training in crisis intervention, management of hostage situations and other topics the board may determine necessary before they are ever allowed to be a part of the program.