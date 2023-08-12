Tyler ISD administrators, faculty and staff gathered at Green Acres Baptist Church on Friday morning for their annual district convocation.
“We do an impressive kickoff every year and it gets harder and harder to come up with something new or to have the same energy as the year before,” said Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford. “But I think we matched it and this is really a celebration of teachers first and foremost, they are the most valuable commodity that we have in the school system.”
Packed inside the worship center were over 2,700 members of the Tyler ISD representing each campus. The convocation acts as a ‘pep rally’ to kick off the new school year, to celebrate achievements and discuss any opportunities for improvement.
“We don't get to get together often, so this is the family meeting and we're able to go over a variety of things, celebrate from things that we did well in the year past and then things we're looking forward to in the coming year and some challenges we need to work on,” Crawford said.
He presented State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) scores before the cheering crowd. Crawford praised many campuses for vast improvements with their STAAR scores, some bumped a few digits while others boosted their numbers by as many as 51 points from last year.
He also made sure to recognize everyone from the maintenance crews and bus drivers to teacher’s aides and special education teachers.
“Every one of you is a part of what makes Tyler ISD great,” Crawford said. “We're all educators in this room. All of us, every one of us, whether you're in communications or whether you're driving a bus, whether you're cleaning our facilities, whether you're repairing our facilities where you're teaching, we're all educators ...”
He put a spotlight on the hard work that goes behind the safety and security of Tyler ISD campuses, crediting the joint efforts of Tyler Police and Smith County Sheriff’s departments.
“Y'all can be rest assured that nobody puts more effort into making home safe for you and for our kids,” Crawford said.
Keynote speaker was Stephen Mackey and he talks about the Six Pillars of a Championship Character, which includes toughness, integrity, belief, excellence, effort and service, which he refers to as the foundation of character building.
“No matter the role you play, encourage students to understand the importance of one simple idea, the character that if you want to know what it is, that it means to build a foundation,” he told the crowd.
Mackey, founder of 2Words Character Development, wanted the educators to prepare students to win the “Game of Life.”
“I love to win and I want you to win,” he said. “I want you to win in ratings. I want you to win in test scores. I want you to win on the field of competition. I want you to win in the hall, in the court. I want you to win and win and win but the thing I want you to win the most is a hard thing… prepare young people to win in the game of life.”
Mackey wanted to make sure the educators understand what they do matters.
“You're building leaders, tomorrow's leaders today,” he said. “Just remember the six pillars of a championship character: ough people win, integrity over everything, growth follows belief, excellence everywhere, relentless effort and service before self.”
The ultimate goal for Mackey was to encourage teachers to go beyond the classrooms.
“We talk a lot today about your hometown district and being home and part of home is building a foundation and beyond all of the arithmetic, science and English and language, arts, we're helping young people build a foundation for success,” he said. “And I am 100% confident that every one of the 2,700 members of Tyler ISD staff is working hard every single day … to take the kids to the finish line.”
Mackey’s organization writes films and produces character and leadership curriculum for athletic departments and elementary schools. They also lead student leadership events across the country in support of educators and coaches.
“Today was like a giant pep rally for the most important game that we'll ever play, which is getting back in the game with kids,” Mackey said. “It was fun to see the buy-in from every different department, from maintenance to transportation to elementary to high school and everywhere in between. People were so excited to get back with the kids, and you could feel it.”