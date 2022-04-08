Ready for a night full of memories, educators of Tyler ISD walked the red carpet on Thursday evening for the yearly Tyler ISD Educator of the Year banquet at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center.
The event celebrated campus teachers of the year and principals who have excelled inside the classrooms for Tyler ISD students. The 2022 District Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the year were announced at the event along with other honors such as District Rookie of the Year and District Principal of the Year.
“Traditionally, teachers and campus principals were the most revered members of a community. And that is one tradition that has not disappeared in Tyler, Texas,” said Marty Crawford, Superintendent of Tyler ISD. “We are living in a charged era where talented educators have options outside the profession, so it’s essential to wrap our arms around them and acknowledge their work with students.”
As attendees were ready for the big reveal of the district of the year awards, those in the audience consisted of Tyler ISD administrators, board members and special guests.
Geoffrey Sherman from Hubbard Middle School was named Principal of the Year, La’Shunda Wright from Andy Woods Elementary School was named the District Elementary Teacher of the Year, Alejandra Grijalva from Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School was announced as the District Secondary Teacher of the Year and Grace Anderson from Hubbard Middle School was named Rookie of the Year.
Last year's Principal of the Year award was given to all nominated principals per Crawford's request. This year a winner was awarded and was given to Sherman honoring his leadership among their students, staff and community.
Sherman was in shock to receive the award and emphasized the honor to receive the recognition.
“I feel very humbling to be part of a great school like Hubbard and to call it home. It’s just humbling to be recognized as principal of the year in a district of great leaders. It means the world to represent Hubbard, it's the greatest place to work and I get to go to school at a place that's full of great kids, great staff and people that are there for the right reasons,” he said. “I’m thankful and humbled.”
Another win for Hubbard was Rookie of the Year, an award that recognizes a teacher for their performance and instruction during their first year of teaching, which was given to Anderson, a former Tyler ISD student.
“I think this is just special because I’m a product of Tyler ISD so I am here because of the teachers that invested in me so I’m full of gratitude to represent Tyler ISD and Hubbard,” said Anderson.
For the back-to-back award, Andy Woods Elementary retained the District Teacher of the Year award as it was given to Wright, a fourth-grade math teacher at Andy Woods.
Wright said she has been walking by faith during her education career which she currently holds 21 years of experience as an educator, two being in Andy Woods.
“To teach, you have to be selfless and enter each day with an attitude of service,” said Wright. “I believe that I have to start each day remembering that it is about how to make my students the best they can be and our campus the best place for students."
She also mentioned the excitement she feels to bring the award to the campus and show it to her students, which have been asking all week.
“It’s an amazing feeling. I know my kids are going to be so excited, they’ve been excited all week asking me every day ‘did you win? Did you win? Mrs. Wright, even if they don’t choose you, we choose you’ so I can’t wait to glide into those doors tomorrow and say ‘we won Andy Woods,’ I’m just really excited,” she said.
For the secondary District Teacher of the Year, Grijalva teaches sixth and seventh grade English Language Arts, social studies, and Spanish 1 and 2 and has five years of teaching experience.
“Being a teacher means providing opportunities and experiences for students to help them grow as individuals and to help them discover their talents and strengths,” said Grijalva. “I believe that giving students a space in which they can explore and do different activities as they learn will allow them to know themselves and the areas they feel strong.”
She also mentioned the excitement her students have been towards the recognition and is thankful for the Birdwell campus where she has been teaching for 10 years.
“They’re going to be excited, they knew I was coming today and they actually had a poster outside the classroom that they wrote and decorated, they’re going to be very excited,” she said.
Wright and Grijalva will now compete for Regional Teacher of the Year through the Region 7 Education Service Center.
Besides the awards those who walked with District of the Year recognitions received a set of Apple AirPods, Tyler ISD swag, $500 from Purdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott, LLP, $1,000 from Cooperative Teachers Credit Union.
District teachers of the year are chosen by an elementary and a secondary selection committee, which this years members came from the Tyler ISD Foundation, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, current and former Board of Trustees, Tyler Area Business Education Council, Deputy Superintendent of Chief of Staff, Assistant Superintendent of Academic Supports and former 2021 secondary and elementary district teachers of the year.
Sponsors for the event included Cooperative Teachers Credit Union (CTCU), Tab and Bonnie Beall and Purdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott, LLP.
The 2022 Campus Teachers of the Year who were also recognized and honored during the ceremony as one was chosen to represent each Tyler ISD campus prior to the event are below:
- T. J. Austin Elementary School - Eva Gonzalez Garcia
- Bell Elementary School - Belinda Topete
- Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School - Alejandra Grijalva
- Bonner Elementary School - Karla Moran
- Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs - Terry Farley
- Boulter Middle School - Kourtney Ratcliff
- Caldwell Arts Academy, Elementary- Charlotte Allen
- Caldwell Arts Academy, Secondary - Donna Schorr
- Career and Technology Center - Lindsay Griffin
- Clarkston Elementary School - Jackie Hernandez
- DAEP - Lisia Hampton
- Dixie Elementary School - Ashley Jackson
- Douglas Elementary School - Tracy Schweizer
- Early College High School - Shastyn Wright
- Griffin Elementary School - Madison Rowe
- James S. Hogg Middle School - Melissa Stelzer
- Hubbard Middle School - Mallory McHann
- Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School - Heather Reed
- Jones Elementary School - Amber Johnson
- A. W. Orr Elementary School - Martha Ramirez
- Owens Elementary School - McKenzie Hugghins
- Moore MST Magnet School - Daniel Gutierrez
- W. A. Peete Elementary School - Jasmine Jeffery
- Ramey Elementary School - Luz Chavez
- Rice Elementary School - Keri McIntosh
- RISE Academy - Eric Johnson
- Three Lakes Middle School - Kevin Groves
- Tyler High School - Tracy Walker
- Tyler Legacy High School - Sara Hernandez
- Andy Woods Elementary School - La'Shunda Wright