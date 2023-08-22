Tyler High School and Tyler Legacy High School are coming together again this year before their big football rivalry to raise meals for hungry East Texans as part of the 33rd Annual Pantry Raid.
The East Texas Food Bank and Tyler ISD host the annual event. Since the pantry raid began in 1991, students have raised more than 1.6 million meals.
“We are so excited to partner once again with the Tyler ISD to bring attention to the one in seven East Texans, including one in five children in East Texas, who are food insecure,” said David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB). “So many of our neighbors, including many students’ families, continue to struggle to put food on the table. The Tyler Pantry Raid is an excellent and unique fundraiser we look forward to each year.”
Last year students raised 151,163 meals. Tyler High and Tyler Legacy students will collect food and funds over the next two weeks. The results will be announced at halftime during their annual football game on Friday, Sept. 1, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Online donations can be made at tylerpantryraid.com.
Monetary donations will support ETFB’s programs that serve Tyler ISD students, such as the BackPack Program. More than 10,000 East Texas children receive BackPacks every weekend filled with nutritious, kid-friendly food to help last them until Monday morning.
“Tyler ISD is thrilled to participate each year in the Pantry Raid that benefits the East Texas Food Bank,“ said Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines. “This event not only helps our families but also teaches our children a valuable lesson on how they can come together to make a difference in their community.”