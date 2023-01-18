On Tuesday, Orr Elementary received a special visit, along with other campuses, during the annual Tyler ISD Foundation Grant Patrol event that gave out 29 grants to 17 Tyler ISD campuses totaling $86,000.
Tyler Legacy High School drumline and cheerleaders along with district leadership members, community partners and Tyler ISD Foundation board members made their way to a special classroom to deliver a big $4,500 check.
Orr Elementary Media Technology Specialist and Grants for Great Ideas recipient, Ashten Ormandy, opened her classroom door to a check that will impact the whole student body. With excitement, Ormandy said the grant was requested with a goal to expose students to STEAM, which is something important to do.
“This is something students really connect with, really all across the board. They love problem solving and they love just being given something and just saying ‘figure it out’ and I think its a higher level of thinking they get to practice. They're always engaged, and it's a really good way to connect with them. It's just a great way to introduce them to these kinds of things,” she said. “I know a lot of them have never thought of them being an engineer or someone that could design and architect or something, this is a great way for them to get to explore at the school environment where they can see if it's something they actually enjoy or are interested in, maybe pursuing as a career one day.”
The grant will enhance the STEAM lab’s students' learning experience by adding more Makerspace materials, flexible seating, and innovative projects.
Ormandy said the grant will benefit Orr Elementary in many ways and hopes students take away inspiration for career paths and more than academic learning.
“I hope they think school is a great place that teaches them not only the content which is important but also how to be successful in life and how to pursue a career that they're interested in and how to figure out what they might like to do and that this is a place that can help you do that,” she said.
Once the STEAM lab is established, she hopes to bring in more stations to the media lab where students can be exposed to more problem-solving activities that cater to hands-on participation. She said activities in the lab currently cater to what students learn in the classroom and enhance the curriculum that students are learning.
Lauren Smith, principal at Orr Elementary, is excited for the upcoming project of the STEAM lab and said the funds will help enhance a student-led news program established on campus.
Smith is excited for the grant and hopes students will see the STEAM lab as a space for them where they can use their skills. She said she is grateful for the foundation and the support toward local educators.
“An extreme thank you for always supporting us in successful student outcomes, we couldn't do it without the people who believe in us and trust our leadership and our allocation of how we work with our funds, we couldn't do it without them. We’re more grateful than we can even communicate,” she said.
Suzette Farr, executive director at Tyler ISD Foundation, said this year the Grant Patrol presented grants to 17 campuses which will impact more than 12,000 students at Tyler ISD.
After surprising many teachers with grants, she mentioned that as part of the foundation she is happy to help teachers with creative innovative ideas.
"To be able to have the opportunity to come alongside the district and fill the gap where the annual school district budget stops and be able to give funds for these innovative curriculum enrichment program its just amazing because they know that there is someone else there, that there's another extension of the district that is there to help them do their creative innovative, really fun things they want to do for their students,” Farr said.
Farr said the Tyler ISD Foundation aims to help local educators and be there for them.
“As the primary philanthropic partner for Tyler ISD, it's just very important for us to be able to be their biggest cheerleader, biggest advocate and their biggest partner,” she said. “As we know public education is so important, having a strong public education system truly reflects and makes our community great…”
Other campuses that received grants through the program include Tyler Legacy High School, Owens Elementary, Three Lakes Middle School, Clarkston Elementary School, Moore MST Magnet School, Bell Elementary School, Peete Elementary School, Jones Elementary School, Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs, Douglas Elementary School, Boulter Middle School, Dixie Elementary School, and Tyler High School.
Since its creation in 1990, the Tyler ISD Foundation has gifted more than $3.5 million to Tyler ISD through innovative teaching grants, student and parent programs, academic and teaching recognition events, and scholarships.