A prized possession is now on display inside Tyler ISD’s Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary, thanks to a donation from a Tyler ISD alumnus.
The item is a helmet attached to the memory of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which list the names of the 19 individuals that were either born in Texas or were residents of Texas who lost their lives at the time of the tragic event.
While designing and after researching the individual names to go on the helmet stripe, Andrew Johnson, Director of Equipment Operations for Texas State University Football, discovered Dr. Bryan C. Jack was from Tyler.
Johnson said the helmet was originally designed to wear for the Texas State vs. Florida International University on a game marking the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.
“I wanted the helmet to connect to us here at Texas State in some unique way; that’s when I came up with the idea to list the names of the 19 individuals that were either born in Texas or were residents of Texas at the time of the attacks,” he said.
Johnson said after learning about each individual, especially finding out about Bryan C. Jack, that’s when he knew he needed to send a helmet to Jack elementary for display.
“That was one of the neat things about this project, getting to learn about each of the individuals represented,” Johnson said. “Once I made that discovery, I felt the right thing to do would be to send the school a helmet that they could display.”
Brett Shelby, Jack Elementary principal, is grateful for the helmet and mentioned it will be displayed at the trophy case on campus.
“It’s such an extraordinary piece to add to our trophy case on campus,” Shelby said. “We are prideful to know that a Tyler ISD alumnus designed it and that his father works for Tyler ISD. It shows just how deep-rooted pride is when you attend school here in Tyler. The connections and relationships can last your lifetime.”
Dr. Bryan C. Jack graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1970 and held many high school accomplishments.
“He was the highest-ranking male in his class and was named the ‘most outstanding student’ in math and science. He worked at the Pentagon for more than 20 years. For six years, he was Director of the Programming and Fiscal Economics division. It was said that Jack ‘crunched the numbers’ for the nation’s defense budget,” the district said in a statement.
The statement also mentioned that on Sept. 11, 2001, Jack was said to be a passenger on American Airlines Flight 77 and at 9:37 a.m., when the plane was flown into the Pentagon, it crashed just 200 feet from his office.
In 2007, Tyler ISD honored Jack and named an elementary campus in honor of him.
Johnson said he hopes the helmet keeps the memory alive of those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attack.
“I hope that people remember that day for what it was,” Johnson said. “I can genuinely say it was a day that we were all Americans who came together as one. I pray that we never forget the people we lost in the attacks and those who decided to serve and protect us after the attacks. I’m glad that this helmet will help share that bit of history with those who may not have been around to witness themselves.”