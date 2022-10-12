Accumulating 329,791 reading minutes as a campus and raising $32,002 in two weeks, Tyler ISD's Rice Elementary School celebrated students who read the most during the annual Read-a-Thon Fundraiser.
Tyler ISD’s Literacy Bus, a video game bus, and treats from Andy’s Frozen Custard awaited outside the campus to reward the class that read the most and the students who raised the most money.
John Smiley, principal of Rice Elementary, said the fundraiser is more than raising money, as it's also a way for students to appreciate reading.
“The kids were really excited, the Read-a-Thon is all about getting kids reading and interested in literacy. We raised money, which is a good thing, but that's a by-product and the main focus was getting them to read,” he said.
Although the money is viewed as an added bonus, the $32,002 will make an impact and benefit the campus in many ways, said Smiley.
“One of the biggest things is that it goes directly back to the school and back to the children. One thing PTA has is acquisitions where teachers can let them know various of things that they would like in their classrooms, then we look at those needs and distribute the money that way, as well as big-ticket things on campus like we could really use a big projector in the cafeteria and upgrading other things on campus,” he said. “All of the funds go directly back to benefit the students.”
Taylor Russell, fall fundraiser co-chair at Rice Elementary, said the fundraiser was two weeks long and the arrival of the buses was the grand prize celebration for the students.
Ms. Lisa Muñoz' second-grade class was the recipient of the literacy bus visit, with their success of reading a total of 25,074 minutes during the two-week drive conducted during school hours, said Russell.
During the celebration, the class received the opportunity to spend time inside the bus reading and also took a free book home. Afterwards the students got to enjoy Andy’s Frozen Custard.
Besides the literacy bus, Russell mentioned that the video game bus was an award for the 52 top students who earned the most money for the fundraiser and for 10 reader leaders who were chosen by teachers.
She said this is the fourth year for the campus Read-a-Thon and considers this year's the biggest yet.
“It has been the best fundraiser we've ever done. It involves the community and involves the family. It gets kids excited for reading ..." Russell said. "I think it develops healthy habits and discipline trying to get reading minutes in the school day, and that sticks with them and hopefully develops a love for reading that will last a lifetime.”