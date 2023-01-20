Students at Tyler ISD’s T.J. Austin Elementary kicked off their STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) projects with a pop-up visit from the Curious Museum on Thursday.
Classrooms offered hands-on activities with lessons revolving around geometry, electricity, forces and motion, magnetism and more.
Dereonna Barnes, first grade student at Austin Elementary, partnered up with a classmate and stoked to be able to make things fly in the air by using a hair dryer.
Other stations that students participated consisted of an electrical station with magnets and batteries, building an engineering structure to see the importance of a strong foundation and more.
Josh Currie, principal at T.J. Austin Elementary, was excited to see the students having fun. He said the biggest focus on campus is creativity innovation, which is one of the things STEAM helps create.
Currie said the Curious Museum, a hands-on museum from Palestine that promotes creative and innovative thinking skills, was brought in through the help of a partnership with representatives from an institute where creativity empowers education success.
The museum is set to take place until Monday and will also be showcased to parents which is an important thing to Currie so parents can learn and see what their students are engaging in.
“...they learn what STEAM is, and also as they participate they are learning with their students and they can have these conversations at home about these fun activities that are think-based and how it's used beyond the four walls,” he said.
Currie said the importance of bringing STEAM to the students is to ensure the campus is getting the best education, especially through creativity, innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving.
Besides the Curious Museum stations, students in each grade level are going to produce and solve big projects that will revolve around a space theme. Currie said students will learn different things, but most importantly learn how to take their STEAM knowledge beyond the classroom and into the outside world.
“...I know one thing on our campus is to ensure that we continue pro creativity innovation but also we’re preparing students for jobs that do and do not exist,” he said.
Currie hopes students learn there is fun within education and take away a skillset they can apply as they prepare for a workforce that's ever-changing and emerging when it comes to the science, technology, math, engineering, and arts, he said.