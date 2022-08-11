On a mission to empower young girls to pursue a career in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) field, national nonprofit Project Scientist, Tyler ISD, and Trane Technologies conducted a free one-week summer program for 36 Tyler ISD students.
The 7- to 13-year-old girls were transported to Trane Technologies Center every day this week, completing tasks and seeing different jobs in order to teach them about the field.
On Wednesday, all the campers were filled with excitement as they created and put together projects.
Jovie Teuber, 9, was one of the campers and has dreams of being an engineer or scientist when she grows up. She mentioned how the camp has been a good experience especially since she enjoys making things.
“It’s been very fun, we’ve done experiments and learned all sorts of things and done engineering,” she said. “I really like making stuff and using certain materials to build stuff.”
Project Scientist is a national nonprofit that conducts stem enrichment programs for girls 4 to 12 by working with nonprofit partners or school districts to have supplemental STEM programs, according to Christy Anderson, Vice President of corporate partnerships and initiatives at Project Scientist.
Anderson said this is the first time the nonprofit, Tyler ISD, and Trane have partnered up for a STEM camp, which gave the girls an opportunity to participate in a camp to learn by participating in hands-on experiments, movement, art, and unity with other girls who are interested in STEM.
Robert Rivers, Trane Technologies Tyler Plant manager, said the partnership focuses on hitting the core group of females in the industry, especially focused on STEM-related jobs.
“For STEM jobs, they only represent 25% of those jobs, so the purpose of this partnership is to engage these girls to understand STEM jobs and create a pathway for them to hopefully move into a career to help bridge that gap nationally,” he said.
Rivers also said the camp goes along with the company’s corporate citizenship strategy around forming a diverse workforce.
“We need more engineers in the future and we want a diverse workforce. This kind of follows that pathway to continually educate the younger generation so hopefully they will become engineers and get STEM-type of jobs that we need to be our next scientist and engineers for our company,” he said.
During the one-week camp, the students also had an opportunity to meet other Trane female employees.
“This gives girls access to female leaders within Trane and all their disciplines and female engineers or scientists they might not have access to so they can see themselves in these roles and in these women,” she said.
According to Anderson, the goal of the camp is build confidence and awareness around STEM, but also allow the young girls to believe they can do anything they want to pursue such as being a scientist or an engineer.
“If they can leave here knowing they can, whatever that is, then we have a successful program,” she said.