Hartley Bernardino and Claudia Viramontes took home top honors Thursday night at the Tyler ISD Teacher of the Year banquet.
Bernardino, of Bell Elementary School, was named District Elementary School Teacher of the Year; while Viramontes, of Tyler High School, was named District Secondary Teacher of the Year.
"I'm literally blown away. I love what I do and I love my school," Bernardino said. "I feel called to what I do. I love my students and I love that I get to do this every day."
"This isn't about me. Everything I do is an accumulation of everyone on (the Tyler High School) campus," Viramontes said. "And I appreciate everyone, because I get a little bit of each person there. We do it because we love the kids."
Additionally, Mallory Sims from Andy Woods Elementary was named District Rookie of the Year, while Dr. NaTasha Crain of Jones Elementary was honored as District Principal of the Year.
"In teaching, there are no bad days — just bad moments," Crain said. "And I've never had a bad day at Jones Elementary."
Teachers from each of the district's 29 campuses were recognized for extraordinary leadership and excellence in teaching. The honorees were selected by their fellow teachers and staff at their respective campuses.
"We are excited to honor all of these outstanding educators," said Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines. "Their dedication and hard work have helped create successful student outcomes, and we proudly celebrate their achievements."
Bernardino and Viramontes will move on to the Region 7 competition this summer.
“We are proud to honor our District Teachers of the Year, Principal of the Year, and Rookie of the Year,” Superintendent Marty Crawford said. “They have made a significant impact on the lives of young people in our school community, professional community, and the East Texas community. We are grateful for the professionalism and leadership they bring to our organization and their considerable contributions to successful student outcomes.”