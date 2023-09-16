Parking spots at Tyler ISD's Career and Technology Center were converted into public parks and social spaces on Friday as part of a global initiative.
More than 100 CTC architecture and construction students participated in Park(ing) Day by using 21 parking spaces at the facility. This event aims to raise awareness of the need for more urban open spaces.
“Park(ing) Day is a one-day global event that is celebrated on the third Friday of September every year,” said Ana Vasquez, an architecture teacher at CTC. “So many other cities have their own activities around the world … and it’s usually celebrated in big cities and the downtown areas.”
Designed to be a public participatory project for people across the world, Park(ing) Day advocates for safer, greener, and more equitable streets for people. Participants temporarily repurpose curbside parking spaces and convert them into public parks and social spaces.
“It’s really about creating awareness of going green and having interactive spaces in downtown areas,” Vasquez said. “You basically take a parking spot for a day… and you create your own, small installation. It has to be interactive, and people utilize recycled, repurposed materials.”
Ten years ago as a student in college, Vasquez participated in Park(ing) Day in Puerto Rico. When she came to East Texas, she realized no one was really celebrating it so she wanted to do something with her students.
“The closest one that we knew of is in Dallas,” said Jessica Brown, the CTE Work-Based Learning Coordinator for Tyler ISD. “And (Vasquez) really wanted to bring that event to our community, so she spoke with a few architects in that area and talked about what they were doing as a community. They had a lot of involvement from their city.”
“As a teacher, my main goal is to involve my students in engaging and meaningful activities that could make a difference in their lives,” Vasquez said. “My experience with Park(ing) Day really had an impact on me… and I realized how much we can take part in creating awareness of the importance of green and interactive places throughout our cities.”
According to Tyler ISD, the goal was to provide students with a creative Work-Based Learning opportunity through a real design-build experience and expose them to a broader social common good and network. Of the 21 parking spaces, the students created a Summertime Fun Parklet by combining materials and activities traditionally used in a backyard summer gathering, such as pool noodles, to create a shade structure.
"Work-based learning is an integral part of Career and Technical Education and provides successful student outcomes," Brown said. "This was such a fun, interactive way for students to utilize the knowledge gained from their CTE classes and showcase it for some of our community partners."
According to the Park(ing) Day website, it all started in San Francisco in 2005 when Rebar Art and Design Studio transformed a single-metered parking area into a temporary public space. Since then, the initiative evolved into a global movement where people and organizations worked together to bring new ways of temporary public space in cities around the globe.
“It’s basically a day of turning a parking space into a miniature park, incorporating recycled materials… anything you can find and put into use,” said Olivia Lemmert, a senior at Tyler Legacy High School.
“It’s really to bring people together and give them a space to hang out, talk… play games,” Lemmert said. “It’s a great way to enjoy one another’s company. A parking lot isn’t where you would normally hang out but today it’s fun to use the spaces to hang out with friends.”
Some community partners include Habitat for Humanity, Tyler Innovation Pipeline, the City of Tyler, Fitzpatrick Architects, Chili's, Martin Marietta Concrete, Tyler ISD Construction Manager Cherie Jones, and former CTC Construction teacher Sam Becze.
“I really do appreciate everyone who not only said yes but worked with me to make this happen,” Vasquez said. “We aim to make a difference and it would not have been possible without Jessica (Brown) for having faith in me and for the construction teacher for collaborating with me. It's been an amazing day.”