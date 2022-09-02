For the 32nd year, Tyler ISD high school campuses Tyler High and Tyler Legacy united together for a good cause during their rivalry football game on Friday night.
The Pantry Raid benefiting the East Texas Food Bank was initiated in 1991, but for the third year since 2020 there was not a claimed winner for the competition, and instead, a combined effort between both campuses.
During halftime, both campuses announced this year's total collection which was a total of 16,306 pounds of food and $27,515 which will provide 151,163 meals for programs that will help serve Tyler ISD students.
Rebecca Berkley, East Texas Food Bank director of communications and marketing, said the Pantry Raid assists students through initiatives such as the Backpack Program.
“The Backpack Program helps kids on the weekends so there’s no hunger gap when they’re not getting any food from the schools, so that's why they have something to eat on the weekends,” she said.
Michael Hetrick, communications manager at East Texas Food Bank, also mentioned that the Pantry Raid beneficial to the food bank due to current high inflation causing more expenses.
Hetrick said in comparison to 2021 Pantry Raid numbers, both campuses almost doubled the food total and money donations for this year's collection.
“It really is helpful for us,” he said.
Berkley added, “I think one of the greatest things about it is that it teaches kids about community service and how they can help, because sometimes they may think they don’t have the resources to help an organization like this and they show that they can do it. So that's the amazing part, getting our youth involved in programs like this."
Tyler ISD said ever since the annual event began, students have raised enough for more than 1.5 million meals. The raid usually starts the first week of school until the rivalry game between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy.