Tyler ISD campus Peete Elementary and local community members have united to surprise a student and family with donations after they lost everything in a house fire around Christmastime.
After the winter break, the student's family notified the campus about the fire, for the sole purpose of informing administrators about the tragedy, said Tammy Littlejohn, grandmother of the student.
The house fire happened around 5 a.m. Dec. 21 and the family made it out safely but lost their home and all their belongings, Littlejohn said.
Littlejohn said once the family informed the campus, the staff at Peete Elementary didn’t hesitate to call and offer help. Without knowing their exact plans, Littlejohn said the staff told the family they were putting together “something special” for them.
LaRena Brooks, principal at Peete Elementary, said the campus strives to go beyond just academics and assist students as a whole, inside and outside of the classroom.
“I got together with my kindergarten team and they promoted the event by creating flyers and things like that for our staff. Our staff got together to do the drive and we created a list of items of what they needed, as well as suggested items and each person signed up to bring an item on the list to ensure we covered everything,” Brooks said.
The campus gathered items such as bedding, kitchen utensils and appliances, bathroom items, clothes, shoes and even living room furniture, with the help of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.
The local church allowed the special surprise to involve the community and provide even greater support for the family.
“We reached out to Green Acres Baptist Church who also supports our campus. We told them the student sizes, and they purchased a lot of the clothing that we needed to support the student who attends our campus,” Brooks said. “They didn’t question anything, they jumped up on board and said, ‘Let us know what you need.’”
After gathering the items for a week and a half, the campus and church members made a special visit to the family to surprise them with the donations.
“I didn’t know that it was going to come the way they presented it, I wasn’t looking for the extra mile that they did,” Littlejohn said. “It was so touching and emotional to me, I couldn't do anything but cry. For one thing, I appreciate them so much, they did more of what I could have expected. Then by them just coming by to come and see us, that was worth more than anything just to have and feel that somebody cares.”
With tears in her eyes, Littlejohn said she is grateful for the school and church coming together to assist her family.
“When you go through something tremendous as a house fire where your life is in a balance and you don’t know if you’re going to make it, who’s going to make it, and then losing everything you had and it being gone, and you have people come back to help – it really stuck out to me and my family where you have true believers that can come together,” Littlejohn said.
She mentioned that everything is appreciated, especially because nothing was asked for.
“I appreciate it from the depth deep down within me because they took the time out of their busy schedules to prepare and to go and spend their hard earned money and to think about our family. They didn’t have to do it because all of this happened right around Christmas and I just want to let them know that I love them, we appreciate them and anything we could do, or come to show our appreciation, we’re able to do it and we will be there,” she said. “We love everything they have done for us, we’re overwhelmed by everything that they did for our family. Even with the prayers and showing their condolences, we appreciate everything.”
Brooks, a new principal at Peete Elementary, said she is incredibly proud of the campus for coming together to assist the family.
“As a campus that tends to be a struggling campus or in the history of having limited community involvement, it is beyond what I can express with words the gratitude or the pride that I have for the camaraderie that we have built for our community,” she said. “Words truly can’t express the way that I feel as a new principal and having a campus that pulls together, whether it is us or our community that needs something.”
For those wanting to assist the Littlejohn family, you can donate using $Kedjah12 on CashApp or send items to 1830 S. Fleishel Ave, 75701 in Tyler.