After the approval of the Tyler ISD board of trustees, an over 50-year-old campus, M. W. Dogan Middle School, is set to be demolished.
In 2018-2019 the campus was closed, but has been costing the district $132,000 annually just to keep its doors closed, Tim Loper, Tyler ISD’s Director of Facilities mentioned during Monday night’s meeting.
The annual cost includes things such as maintenance work orders, cleaning, yard maintenance, roof maintenance throughout the year, etc.
Loper initially asked the board of trustees for consideration for any use of the building, and if the building had any use, it was going to cost $3.2 million to bring the building up in order to reoccupy it with just immediate needs.
“To answer your question, no sir, I don’t have staff or foresee any reason to occupy that as an office building per say,” said Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford, when asked about uses that the district may have for the building.
When in consideration for the demolition, board of trustee Andy Bergfeld, also agreed that the building had no real purpose and it would be a good idea to give the space a better use.
“Just keeping dilapidated buildings with no one in them, with no real purpose for them and that are past their useful life but they’re are not historic like Hogg, I think it would probably be a good thing for that community too to put that back on the tax rolls and let somebody develop it and do something nice with it. It's hard to repurpose these 1960s schools into anything else, really…,” Bergfeld said.
Loper also added more description of annual price tags such as the yearly $9,000 for landscaping, $45,600 utilities cost, and maintenance and work orders that have been done totaling to $58,000 for the campus.
After considering all the costs, the board of trustees voted for the campus to be demolished but Crawford mentioned the possibility of finding ways to honor the campus, which Loper said can still be done since the site will still be under Tyler ISD.
Loper also mentioned that they are planning on saving the track in the field of M. W. Dogan for the Griffin Elementary campus.
Another approved item on the agenda was the proposed general fund budget for the 2022-2023 school year which will be $169.5 million, which included a net funding increase of about $3.1 million, said Tyler ISD in a statement.
The district’s maintenance and operation tax rate will drop from $.9541 per $100 of taxable value to $.8793, with the district’s total tax rate falling from $1.2891 per $100 of taxable value to $1.1793. That figure includes the district’s interest and sinking rate, which decreased by 3.5 cents alone, and is the portion taxpayers vote on during bond elections.
“The School Board and District administration feel we’re at a point to where we could go deep in reducing the rate side the school system is responsible for; we presented our 2022 Bond as such and are proud we can go further than promised, reducing the debt rate side past the one penny we committed this past Spring,” Crawford said. “We’re blessed to have the facilities bestowed to us over the past two decades, and thankful voters approved the Hubbard Middle School-Early College High School bond in May.
“While we have expertly managed our borrowed obligations as led by long-time CFO Tosha Bjork, it’s time to work on our debt even more, continuing to reduce our portion as the market allows, of what is already one of the lowest, if not lowest aggregate tax rates among ISDs/cities/counties/college districts in the State as compared to counties that share our characteristics.”
The District will realize a net increase of about 11.7 percent in taxable value across their taxable area, which covers the city of Tyler and large portions of Smith County, per values recently certified by Smith County Appraisal District.
The state’s portion of the funding will now comprise about 34.8 percent of the district’s budget, and the local portion will account for 64.1 percent, said the district in a press release.
Thanks to the net increase in funds, the district will now raise teacher pay and expand safety and security measures across the district such as hiring more law enforcement.
Tyler ISD Chief Financial Officer Tosha Bjork mentioned that the starting teacher pay will increase to $50,000, and the minimum base hourly pay rate will jump from $9 to $12 for the district employees.
In a statement, Tyler ISD stated that teachers with between one and five years of experience will receive $1,500 raises. Teachers with six years of experience will get a $1,250 raise. Teachers with seven to 39 years of experience will receive $1,000 raises, and teachers with 40 years of experience will receive $465.
They also added that teachers with more than 40 years of service are capped and Registered Nurses will also get a base increase to $50,000.
Administrative and professional staff will get a 2% of midpoint salary increase, and annualized hourly staff, paraprofessionals, and manual trades will get a 3% of midpoint raise, Tyler ISD also mentioned.
The district also said that they will try to incentivize bus drivers and mechanics with 2% of midpoint raises.