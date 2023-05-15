The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees on Monday night voted to approve and accept the results of the May 6 School Trustee Election, solidifying Cody Levrets as the new board member to represent District 4, unseating Dr. Patricia Nation.
“I would like to make a comment,” Nation said after making the motion to accept the results. “The percentage of voters is atrocious, and I would like for the public to realize how important your individual vote is. So, this is just an example of when we come to the big election next year, please get out and vote. Voice your opinion.”
Less than 6% of Smith County’s registered voters turned out for the May 6 city and school elections, according to the county election office. Of 59,838 people registered to vote, only 3,536 cast ballots during the election period (including early voting, Election Day, in-person and mail-in ballots), the elections office reported.
Of 225 votes cast in the District 4 race, Levrets received 98 of those votes, while Nation had 85 votes and the third opponent, James Wirzman received 42 votes.
“I would like to thank Tricia and James for both being willing to run. When people are willing to put time, effort and money into a campaign for a position that pays $0 - it shows that you both care about the kids and education system of Tyler ISD,” Levrets said on his campaign page on May 7. “I think y'all are top notch and I look forward to working with you in the future.”
The board also expressed its appreciation to Nation at Monday’s meeting.
“Even though when things got tough — and they did from time to time -- we were always able to put things aside and move along and move forward,” said Wade Washmon, board president and representative for District 1. “I really did appreciate that about you (Nation). You always did it with such grace and dignity.”
Nation had been on the board for nine years.
“It has been an honor to work… with y’all,” she said. “Everybody has what’s good for the students at heart and there’s no disputing that at all. And I appreciate the Christian background and the calling upon God to help us to make the right decisions. It has been an honor.”
“Kudos on your service,” said Dr. Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD superintendent. “We appreciate everything that you did. It’s been a lot of work in the nine years that you’ve been here. … We’ve got a long way to go… but you have been a foster of this shepherd of this continuous improvement culture that we’ve developed here.”
Levrets previously said he is “excited and humbled” to serve District 4.