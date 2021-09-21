On Monday night, the Tyler ISD board of Trustees was faced with a decision: continue schooling without a mask mandate or follow the footsteps of districts such as Chapel Hill and Longview ISD and institute a mandate.
After many parents spoke, either in favor or against COVID-19 guidelines, the board voted 5-2 to against requiring masks for students.
Superintendent Marty Crawford started the discussion with COVID-19 reports from Tyler ISD.
"This reporting stuff is not exact science; not everyone goes and gets lab tested," he said.
Board President Wade Washmon was in favor of not requiring a mandate.
"I believe the parents should have the choice to make that decision for their kids, and I think our policy right now is working OK. And the general community is OK, if you go to a football game you can see," said Washmon.
Board members Yvonne Atkins and Artis Newsome were in favor of a mandate.
Newsome said he was in favor of protecting teachers from possible carriers and students that are not able to receive vaccination due to age.
“I would like for it to be considered that we would be looking at 11 or under, simply because they don’t have any way of protection other than the masks since there’s not a way of them getting a vaccination at this point,” said Newsome. “For those who did not have that option, I hope that we would consider that since we have those kids eight hours a day in our environment. So that's the reason I would particularly like to consider.”
Newsome also mentioned that teachers with students younger than 11 are not receiving any sort of protection since those students are not able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Also on the agenda was an update of Advance Placement and Dual Credit classes by Tyler ISD Executive Director of College and Career Gary Brown.
Advancement Placement classes are college-level courses that include a test at the end of the year for college credit. Brown also reinforced that the dual credit classes are not average high school classes, but college classes.
Brown spoke about the district's "Goal 3," which aims for graduates to improve the dual credit percentage average by the year 2026.
The goal will be met with graduates achieving a score of 3 or higher on at least one Advanced Placement exam or completing three hours of Math/ELAR dual credit or nine hours of any other dual credit.
The dual credit growth goals for future school years are as follows:
2021 – 21.6%
2022 – 23.6%
2023 – 25.5%
2024 – 27.3%
2025 – 29.2%
2026 – 30.9%
Brown proceeded to demonstrate the 2021 Tyler ISD AP exam passing percentages compared to other Texas schools, which demonstrates students exceeding in exams of Biology, Environmental Science, Calculus BC, Computer Science Principles and English Literature and Composition.
Brown said that Tyler ISD has a 90% of passing dual credit courses.
Crawford enforces students to get as many dual credit hours and showed gratitude towards the opportunities offered by Tyler ISD.
“Can’t speak highly enough of what we’re doing as far as our College and Career program that we have here and all the opportunities these kids have,” Crawford said.
Crawford also mentioned that dual credit courses should be taken advantage of since they do decrease college debt for some students.