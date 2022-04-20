Tyler ISD’s Board of Trustees on Monday discussed updates on the House Bill 3 Reading Academies and a possible upcoming stipend for reading educators.
HB3 was updated by the 87th Texas Legislature in June 2021, now requiring all kindergarten through third grade teachers and principals must attend a “teacher literacy achievement academy” by the end of the 2022-23 school year. According to the Texas Education Agency, all kindergarten through third grade teachers, including special education teachers and principals, are required to complete the HB 3 Reading Academies by 2023. Districts have authority to exempt art, health education, music, physical education, speech communication and theatre arts, or theatre teachers.
The Reading Academies aim to increase teacher knowledge and implementation of evidence-based practices to positively impact the literacy achievement among students.
Cassandra Chapa, Tyler ISD’s chief innovation officer, said participants must complete 60 hours of online content within 11 months, including pre- and post-tests, discussion questions, quizzes and two artifacts (one per semester) which are lesson plans.
Chapa said there were 130 initial participants and nine Tyler ISD campuses involved after the bill was updated in June 2021.
Moving on to the 2021-22 school year, Chapa said there were three cohorts that started in July, August and September among teachers which had a bigger participation number of 264 and 17 campuses involved.
The cohorts also involved an administrators group initiated in July involving 18 campuses and 40 participants, consisting of principals, assistant principals and campus deans.
Although the Reading Academies are required by the state, they are also a form of assisting and improving students’ education. Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD superintendent, said teachers can possibly expect a stipend for a compensation of completing the Reading Academies.
“As we’ve been looking at it, we’ve been listening, there is an opportunity that we’re designing in the budget this upcoming year toward where we could possibly provide a Reading Academy Certification stipend,” he said.
Crawford said the stipend would be an award for reading educators, as he is aware of the strain and stress of the Reading Academies and the time it requires.
He said the stipend would fall under certain requirements and hopes to establish it in the next school year’s budget.