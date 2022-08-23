Once again Tyler Legacy and Tyler High are coming together this year prior to their football rivalry game to raise meals for East Texas residents during the annual pantry raid friendly competition.
This year the 32nd Annual Pantry Raid event will be held among both campuses, which is a yearly event in partnership with Tyler Independent School district and East Texas Food bank.
The pantry raid was initiated in 1991 and has raised more than 1.5 million meals, according to Tyler ISD. Last year students raised a total of 102,257 meals between both campuses.
“This year’s event is more important than ever as so many East Texans are struggling to feed their families because of the high cost of food due to inflation,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We are so excited that students will kick off the football season by supporting their community to help the one in six East Texans facing hunger, including one in four children.”
Tyler High and Tyler Legacy students will collect food and funds over the next several weeks, said the statement. The public can expect a winner during the halftime of the rivalry annual football game on Friday, September 2, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
If interested in donating, go to www.tylerpantryraid.com.
Monetary donations are also set to support ETFB’s programs that serve Tyler ISD students, such as the BackPack Program and Kids Café, according to the press release.
“Tyler ISD is grateful to the East Texas Food Bank for its continued impact on the lives of our students and families each year,” Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines said. “The hunger-relief services ETFB provides is a tremendous benefit to our families.”