The Tyler High Lions football game with Nacogdoches, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled due to concerns of possible exposure of COVID-19 within the Tyler High School football program, Tyler ISD Athletics announced.
“For precautionary reasons and the safety of our players, coaches, and our opponent, this week’s games between Tyler High School and Nacogdoches have been canceled,” Tyler ISD Director of Athletics Greg Priest said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and adhere to our health guidelines.”
The JV game schedule for Friday has also been canceled.
The TISD has completed contact tracing and anyone possibly exposed has been directly contacted and will be quarantined per the District’s Return to Learn plan.
Refunds will be given through Brushfire or Ticket Spicket for those who have already purchased tickets. You will receive an email confirmation of your refund. Contact the Tyler ISD Athletics office at 903-262-3080 for more information.
The Lions are scheduled to play Mesquite Horn on Oct. 16 in Mesquite. No word on the status of that game.
Nacogdoches delayed its football season after at least one employee and eight students associated with the football team tested positive for the coronavirus in September. The Dragons opened the season last Saturday with a 26-21 win over Saginaw Boswell in Fort Worth.
The Dragons have now scheduled a game at Bryan Rudder on Friday.