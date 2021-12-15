The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees on Monday adopted its final redistricting plan based on the 2020 U.S. Census results.
The final plan that is set to occur within single board members' trustee districts will balance out the population among the trustee districts. The redistricting will impact only the board trustees among the districts they represent and will not redistrict students.
David Mendez of the Bickerstaff Health Delgado Acosta Law Firm said the districts are unbalanced and the new plan is set to create a more even distribution.
Mendez said minor changes will occur within the plan.
“The correction of the unbalance required very minor changes, these were accomplished in changes between Districts 1 and 2, and 2 and 4,” he said. “We’ve adapted criteria that said that we were going to use 2020 census data, we were going to try to maintain the location of each trustee in their existing district and to try to minimally impact the constituency that they represent.”
Mendez said some efforts were to maintain the ability of minority populations in their existing districts to elect representatives of their choice.
The new plan achieves a 8.65% deviation between the most populous and least populous district, meeting the overall deviation requirement of 10% or less required by law.
Illustrative maps of the 2021 redistricting plans can be found here.
Along with the redistricting, the board of trustees also approved a $10,000 donation from the Tyler Legacy dugout club to the Tyler Legacy baseball team.
Parents also spoke during public comment about the Tyler ISD campus libraries. The Tyler Morning Telegraph will soon publish a follow-up story on this issue.