The Tyler Independent School District board approved a $166.7 million budget and new tax rate for the 2020-2021 school year at Monday’s meeting.
“With great enthusiasm, I move that we lower the tax rate,” Rev. Fritz Hager, District 6 representative, said.
The new tax rate is $1.3041, a little over three cents less than $1.335 in the previous year. The change can be attributed to decreases in the maintenance and operations tax rate by about one cent — from $0.97 to $.09591 due to limitations from the state. The district is also not filling 68 open positions.
While home values are up 4.9%, Chief Financial Officer Tosha Bjork said, the state has limited districts to only 2.5% through its adjustment of the tax rate for maintenance and operations.
Bjork also announced that in February the district will early-pay $6.2 million of debt, saving over $36.3 million over the life of the loans.
The budget, which is a 2.8% increase from the previous year, includes $1.5 million dedicated for devices to facilitate student’s online learning. Payroll makes up 81% of the total budget.
A reduction in staff of 68 positions due to repositioning and not filling empty positions will also save the district $4.1 million.
Tyler ISD is currently serving 17,600 students, a decrease from the 18,100 served last year. But the high schools have seen a cumulative increase of 250 students. The biggest loss, Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford explained, was losing roughly 350 enrolled students in their Pre-K and kindergarten programs.
Parents, he said, are choosing to withhold their children from school for another year.
“That’s not an anomaly here in Tyler, it’s also what you’re seeing across the state,” Crawford said. “We certainly will welcome them when they do decide to get back with us.”
Tyler ISD, which started classes for the fall semester on Aug. 18, has seen on average about 70% of its students physically attend school while the other 30% have opted for distance learning. But, Crawford says, more are choosing to attend school physically.
“What a strange way to get back to school,” Crawford said, “We’ve had some success and also had some struggles. Grace has kind of been the theme of this.”
Six teachers also retired at the beginning of the school year, Crawford said, which he called “not unusual” due to the “unordinary” circumstances.
Currently, Tyler ISD is tracking both attendance and engagement as metrics of student success. Attendance, Crawford said, has been roughly 90%, but four of the district’s 27 schools are “struggling” an on engagement, the measurement for distance learners’ completed school work.
“This is what has to happen if we’re gonna have 30% learning at home; we have to have confirmed engagements with them (students),” Crawford said. “Certainly it’s important from the instructional end, it’s important from the social and emotional end, but it’s also important for the funding end as well.”
The district is also growing its “Park and Learn” initiative, which expands WiFi access points roughly a football field’s length from the school’s parking lots. All campuses should be outfitted within the next few days.
Crawford also raised concerns over the cost and amount of disinfectant wipes the district was using.
“Those little wipes are expensive little boogers,” Crawford said. “One wipe per thirty kids every class period to wipe down desks, we’ll go broke.”
Instead, Crawford says, they’ll follow the recommendations that Dr. Anthony Fauci has expressed to slowing the spread of the coronavirus: wearing face masks, washing hands and social distancing.
The school is doing contact tracing, and Crawford said the spread of the virus has come from outside the school due to “community spread.” But they have had some “sporadic” incidents, sending several students home to quarantine.
Tyler ISD is required to report its coronavirus cases to the state, which will put together a dashboard of coronavirus cases for each school district.
“You look at the world right now, you look at the nation, the state, you look at Smith County, the (coronavirus case) numbers are improving,” Crawford said. “
Crawford also acknowledged that there was understaffing in the custodial staff due to a backlog of fingerprinting.
Sports practice will start on Sept. 7.