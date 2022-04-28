The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance and Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce will host free English and Spanish “Day of the Construction Worker” training sessions this weekend to promote safety training for East Texans in the construction industry.
“Construction workers play such an important role in attaining a good construction and safe building. Safety is a vital part of finishing a building and construction project. Not only do safety and construction sites protect workers, but they also play an important role in helping to keep the public safe,” said Nancy Rangel, president of the Hispanic Business Alliance (THBA).
The partnership event is set for 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce on the first floor inside the Genecov Conference Room.
According to Rangel, the event came to life through contact of the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association who reached out to the Hispanic Business Alliance and the chamber about a month ago.
“They (RHCA) have hosted a 'Day of the Construction Worker' annually for some time as part of the National Safety Stand-Down Week. However, this year, they wanted to host it statewide and asked us and the TACC if we would host one in Tyler to provide the training to the East Texas construction industry,” she said.
She said the partnership training sessions will be taught in two languages.
“As part of the event, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be prepared to teach two training sessions, one in English and one in Spanish, and they will take place separately,” Rangel said. “OSHA will provide training on how to prevent falls in construction, and all participants will receive an (OSHA) certificate upon completion of the training.”
This training is sponsored by Custom Black Stallion Homes, Meadows Homes, Texan Root Homes, and the Tyler Area Builders Association.
Registration is limited, those interested can go to https://tinyurl.com/yc8aaejx.
For more information, visit the Tyler HBA's Facebook event page https://fb.me/e/1MP8RmD6e or contact Rangel at nrangel@tylertexas.com or 903-245-0544.