When Kristen Williams began playing volleyball as a Lady Lion freshman she had no idea the sport would her lead to a college scholarship.
On Friday, Williams, a Tyler High School senior, signed a letter of intent to play for Paul Quinn College of Dallas.
Williams inked with her new school during a ceremony at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre on the THS campus.
"When I first started playing volleyball, I hadn't thought about playing in college," Williams said. "From high school I learned you really have to push through and be mentally strong. When I realized I wanted to play (in college) I started playing club and I realized how competitive it is and I knew I wanted to keep playing."
Williams was joined by her parents, Kimlicko and Kenneth Lee, at the ceremony only with a near auditorium full of classmates, teammates, family and friends.
Williams thanked her parents, coaches, teachers and teammates and God for pushing her.
"Kristen Williams is the type of athlete coaches hope to have participate in their program," said Lady Lions Coach Claudia Viramontes, fighting back tears. "She is reliable, hard-working, respectful, coachable, and intrinsically motivated. Seeing how this young athlete has developed holistically as a person, student, and athlete has been an honor.
"Kristen was a varsity player for three years and continues to grow as a defensive specialist/libero. When she steps on the court, every touch she makes is intentional. You can count on her being aggressive when taking the ball over. She sets high expectations for herself and others in practice and games. She's impacted her team and teammates; she has taught me much as a coach through her commitment, unselfish demeanor, and persistent character. Thank you, Kristen, for your PRIDE (Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Dedication, and putting Everyone before yourself). I am beyond excited to see your continued growth as a student-athlete at the next level."
Williams was three-time All-District academically and Texas High School Coaches Association Academic second-team all-state. She was first-team all-district her junior and senior seasons.
Williams, who plays to major in psychology and minor in sociology, earned the team Most Valuable Player/Lion Heart Award and reached more than 1,000 digs and serves during her three years on the varsity.
Paul Quinn competes in the Red River Athletic Conference, an NAIA league.
Lady Tigers head coach Patrick Gonzalez, who just completed his second season for Paul Quinn, was on hand for the signing along with three of his players.
Other members of the RRAC volleyball league include: Texas College (Tyler), Huston-Tillotson (Austin), Our Lady of the Lake (San Antonio), Xavier (New Orleans), Texas A&M-Texarkana, Louisiana Christian (Pineville, Louisiana), Jarvis Christian (Hawkins) and University of the Southwest (Hobbs, New Mexico).