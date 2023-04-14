Ahnesty Shurme started her track career at Brownsboro High School, followed by two years at Tyler High and now she will be heading to the collegiate level.
Shurme signed to run track at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri during a ceremony on Friday at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre on the Tyler High School campus.
With her parents, coaches, teammates, classmates and former coaches on hand, Shurme inked with the Vikings.
"Missouri Valley really felt like home and I wanted to go some where where I feel comfortable," said Shurme, who will be running the 400-meter dash and on relays. "Several of my future teammates reached out to me and encouraged me.
"I didn't know for sure I would reach this point today. But I gained confidence. My coaches, teammates and parents continued to push me."
She thanked her parents, Justin and Aspen Duncan, Lady Lions Head Track Coach Angela Moon, Coach Claudia Viramontes and her coach at Brownsboro, Shannon Williams, who now coaches at Van.
“Ahnesty has had a big impact on the track team these last two years," Moon said. "She is hardworking, competitive, motivated and a coachable young lady. Her leadership on and off the field showed just how much she cared for her teammates and the sport itself. She would/could motivate those around her to be the best they could be.
"Ahnesty, I am super proud of you and wish you nothing but the best at Missouri Valley. You will be a great asset to that track team. When that last stretch of your run gets hard, remember to always go to your arms. The more you pump your arms, the faster your legs will go.”
The Lady Lion just competed in the District 15-5A Track & Field meet at Sam Parker Field in Mount Pleasant.
She finished fourth in the 400-meters with a time of one minute and 1.08 seconds. Shurme was part of the fourth-place 4x400 relay that clocked in at 4:18.04. Others on the relay are Karime Aragon, Jada Walker and Sanaa Jackson.
Shurme will now take part in the Class 5A Area Meet, which is scheduled for Thursday at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse.
The Lady Lions senior plans to major in psychology and she wants to become a mental health counselor. Shurme is in the top 20% of her class.
MVC is a private college that is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The college was founded in 1889 and supports 40 academic majors and an enrollment close to 1,800 students. The school is located about 90 miles east of Kansas City, Missouri.
The Vikings compete in the NAIA and are members of the Heart of American Athletic Conference. There are 13 other schools in the conference besides MVC.
Schools in the league include: Baker University (Baldwin City, Kansas), Benedictine College (Atchison, Kansas), Central Methodist University (Fayette, Missouri), Clarke University (Dubuque, Iowa), Culver-Stockton College (Canton, Missouri), Evangel University (Springfield, Missouri), Graceland University (Lamoni, Iowa), Grand View University (Des Moines, Iowa), MidAmerica Nazarene University (Olathe, Missouri), Mount Mercy University (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), Park University (Parkville, Missouri), Peru State College (Peru, Nebraska) and William Penn University (Oskaloosa, Iowa).