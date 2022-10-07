Tyler High School hosted a Pink Out Pep Rally on Friday morning to honor students and staff who have survived cancer.
Present at the pep rally to show their support were Tyler High students, athletes and staff along with Dixie Elementary Students, who attended as a prize for donating 3,000 cans to a food drive earlier this year.
Although October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tyler High School Principal Claude Lane said the campus wanted to celebrate and honor students and staff who have been affected by all types of cancer.
“We know that across the country we focus on celebrating breast cancer survivors in October, but we made this pep rally about anybody who has survived cancer or is going through a battle of cancer,” he said.
Claude said the campus strives to always show love and support, which is why it’s important to recognize those who have fought a battle that’s not easy.
“There’s always someone in the crowd that we want to support. We want to support our students, teachers, parents and anybody going through it. We just wanted to let them know we love them and support them,” he said.
Among the survivors, senior Jhoscar Lara and teachers James Garland and Elizabeth Cappaert held “I kicked cancer” signs with smiles and pride.
Cappaert, who teaches Algebra 2, held the sign in a “pinked out” outfit. She has been working at Tyler High for a decade and was diagnosed with two different types of cancer, colon and uterine, in 2015.
Cappaert said during the time of her diagnosis, it was her Tyler High family that actually saved her life.
“I had been feeling bad and I found out I had cancer. I almost immediately had to have emergency surgery ... Every year, several times a year, Tyler High has a blood drive and I needed to have two units of blood before I had to have my surgery, and it came from a Tyler High blood drive. So I literally bleed blue because without them, I wouldn’t be here,” she said.
After surgery in 2015, Cappaert learned she had NED (No Evidence of Disease) and has been cancer-free for six and a half years, she said.
Cappaert considered herself a survivor as soon as she was diagnosed, she said.
“The day that I found out I had cancer I started calling myself a cancer survivor because I knew I was going to do anything I could to beat it. So this month when people recognize and remember what we’ve gone through, it’s really important,” she said.
Now that she has been cancer free, she encourages those fighting cancer to stay strong and to not fight the battle alone.
“Do not give up. Rest in your support systems; call people. Don’t isolate, because people want to help but they necessarily don’t know how, so if you reach out, they’ll be there,” she said.
She also said wanted to show gratitude toward Tyler High for being supportive while she had cancer.
“I’m so thankful for the community here, Tyler High and students, faculty because we’re really a family here and they’ve been with me through it,” Cappaert said.