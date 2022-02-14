In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Tyler High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) students partnered with Carter BloodCare to hold a themed blood drive, allowing students to give the ultimate gift – life.
Students walked away saving a total of three people with their donation. Plus, they received a health-related “dad joke” Valentine.
Stephen Niedrauer, HOSA sponsor at Tyler High School, said the blood drive was themed to make it fun for the students, but most importantly an event that impacts the community.
“We try to make it fun for the students so we have Valentine’s-themed all over the place, and the one Valentine theme of course is we wouldn’t want the blood drive to fail and be all in ‘vein,’” he said.
Niedrauer said in Smith County about 40% of all blood comes from the high school students.
“It really impacts the hospitals by doing what they’re doing, these blood drives are so important,” he said. “These students are really giving back to the community.”
Aaliyaah Iglesias, HOSA president, reinforced the importance of the blood drive, especially on campus. One key she said is to bring attention to youth about the importance of giving blood and how low supplies are an issue.
“This blood is so scarce, is life and vital, and the fact that it is scarce right now and we know what we need to do, it’s a matter of giving awareness for the kids to do it,” Iglesias said.
Alondra Albarra, senior at Tyler High School and HOSA student, gave blood Monday and encouraged other youth to participate in blood drives.
“I donate because people really need it, and there’s not enough blood,” she said.
Albarra, among other students who donated, said they are aware of the necessity of blood in the community and encourage others to save a life by donating.