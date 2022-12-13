During the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) conference in Maryland on Dec. 3, Tyler ISD educator Sharmecia Jackson received the Mary McLeod Bethune outstanding teacher award.
"I am truly honored, thankful, and grateful to receive this award from the National Alliance of Black School Educators,” Jackson said. “I stand on the shoulders of giants, my personal heroes, and a village who loves and cares for me. Now, standing on my own platform teaching my students, my unique style of educating centers around the core values of having standards and possessing integrity. When you do right by students, everything else falls into place."
Assistant Principal at Palestine ISD and President of the Tyler Area Alliance of Black School Educators, Yumesha Mosley, nominated Jackson for the award. She mentioned many reasons for her nomination and considers her a genuine educator in the field.
"Her students excel in the class as well as at state competitions,” Mosley said. “Besides using various technological platforms and delivering blended instruction through Canvas, I believe Sharmecia stands out as a genuine educator who makes personal connections with students. She is well deserving of the Mary McLeod Bethune outstanding teacher award.”
The Mary McLeod Bethune outstanding teacher award is given to teachers whose innovative teaching techniques increase student achievement through demonstrated commitment and innovation in the classroom.
Besides the award, Jackson was also named the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (TABSE) Teacher of the Year in February, and has been an educator at Tyler ISD since 2008.