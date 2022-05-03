On Friday, Tyler High baseball coach Jordan Trahan honored his seniors.
The four seniors honored included:
No. 2 CJ Grace (accompanied by his mother Cristina and stepfather Saul). Grace, who either started on the mound or in the outfield for each game, plans to study business management in college.
No. 3 Conner Mireles (accompanied by his mother Melissa and sister Bree). He received an academic scholarship and will be studying graphic design at Tyler Junior College.
No. 4 Eli Sanchez (accompanied by his mother Christina, father Rawly and sister Tori). Sanchez, who also played on the Lions football team, was a four-year starter for the Lions and was a captain of the squad. He will be attending TJC on a full academic scholarship where he will be studying business management.
No. 19 Ka'Darius Tave (accompanied by grandmother Nancy). After graduation Tave will be attending Kilgore College on a football scholarship and will be studying criminal justice.