Tyler High School and five other East Texas high school football teams are the official state finalists of Texas for the 2022-23 NFF National High School Academic Excellence Award, the Texas High School Coaches Association announced on Sunday.
The award is the first nationwide recognition honoring individual high school football teams for excellence in the classroom with a team 3.0 or above grade point average.
Joining the Lions football team from East Texas were Longview, Kilgore, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, De Kalb and Edgewood.
Tyler and Longview are Class 5A finalists with Kilgore and Pleasant Grove in Class 4A. De Kalb and Edgewood are Class 3A finalists.
“We are ecstatic to announce our State Finalists for this prestigious award,” Joe Martin, the Executive Director of the Texas High School Coaches Association, said. “Academic success is as important as athletic success, as it can take student-athletes to the next step in their lives and on the path to becoming successful citizens. This is a team-oriented award that promotes the importance of academics, and we are proud to have 53 schools qualify as state finalists.”
The state champions and national finalist for each classification in each state will be announced by the National Football Foundation at the beginning of February. During Super Bowl week, the National Football Foundation will announce the National Champion of the NFF National High School Academic Excellence Award.
NFF National High School Academic Excellence Award
Class 6A Finalists — Allen, Cypress Bridgeland, San Antonio Claudia Taylor Lady Bird Johnson, Cypress Park, Cypress Woods, Edinburg North, Laredo John B. Alexander, Richardson Lake Highlands, Lake Travis, El Paso Pebble Hills, Fort Bend Ridge Point, Houston Stratford, Tomball, Austin Vandegrift, Austin Westlake.
Class 5A Finalists — Argyle, Brenham,College Station, Elgin, Killeen Ellison, Georgetown, Lake Belton, Longview, Lucas Lovejoy, Lubbock Cooper, Lubbock Coronado, Tyler, Frisco Wakeland.
Class 4A Finalists — Anna, Bellville, Boerne, Canyon, Celina, Kilgore, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Smithville, Stephenville, Wilmer-Hutchins .
Class 3A Finalists — De Kalb, Edgewood, Goliad, Lamesa, Shallowater, Spearman.
Class 2A Finalists — Smyer, Tioga, Tolar, Wink.
Class 1A Finalist — Chester High School.
Private — San Marcos Academy, Houston St. John's, Shiner St. Paul, Houston St. Thomas Catholic.