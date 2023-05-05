Two Tyler High Lions will be bringing the East Texas brand of football to Louisiana.
On Friday, Xavier Tatum and Tory Howland, two standout Lions gridders, signed letters to attend colleges during a ceremony at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre on the THS campus.
Both players thanked their families, coaches and teammates for playing a part of their achievements.
Tatum, a four-year letterman, signed with Louisiana Tech University and Howland inked with Centenary College of Louisiana.
Tatum will be playing safety for the Bulldogs.
"I always dreamed of playing football in college," Tatum said. "I can't thank my family and coaches enough. I also want to thank (Ricklan) Holmes (former Lions coach) for believing in me as a freshman. He was always encouraging me."
Tatum picked LaTech over Alcorn State. He also plans to major in Business Management.
The senior was first-team All-District 7-5A Division I at safety. As a senior he had 47 total tackles (35 solo), four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. As a junior he had 69 tackles (42 solo), a tackle for loss and an interception.
"Xavier Tatum is a student-athlete that shows competitiveness, leadership, and character on and off the field," THS assistant coach Jamal Kennedy said of the hard-hitting Tatum. "He represents his family and the Tyler Lion program with great honor. We at Tyler High wish him the best in his future endeavors."
Louisiana Tech is located in Ruston, Louisiana. The Bulldogs compete in Conference USA.
Others members of C-USA include: Florida International, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State, UTEP and Western Kentucky. Kennesaw State is joining in 2024.
Howland is projected as linebacker and defensive end for Centenary.
Centenary College is in Shreveport, Louisiana and will return to football in 2024 after five decades away from the sport.
"I am very excited for the opportunity to be a part of history," said Howland, who played three years on the varsity.
As a senior Howland had 49 tackles (18 solo), four tackles for loss, a sack, two quarterback pressures and a pass breakup.
"Tory Howland is a great example of a student-athlete who has excelled on and off the field," THS assistant coach Travon Brown said. "He will continue to grow to be a great example of the CUJO spirit."
Howland also plans to play baseball for Centenary.
The Gentlemen or Gents as they are sometimes called last competed as a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association.