Zayda Renteria was crowned homecoming Queen and Cristopher Hernandez was crowned homecoming King on Friday as Tyler High School celebrated the event at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Renteria represented the soccer team with Hernandez representing the Lion Guard.
Also, Raquel Gaona (tennis) was the Princess and Christopher Clark (nominated by the Brigadettes) was the Prince. Treasure Coleman (volleyball) was named the Duchess and Gustavo Cornelio (Big Blue Band) was the Duke.
Other members of the homecoming court were: Keelan Erwin (National Honor Society), Jaydyn Martin (Student Council), Kameron Ross (Debate), Amanda Cruz (Bridgadettes) and Diana Zavala (AVID).
The ceremony was held before the football game.
The Lions won the football game 10-3 over West Mesquite.