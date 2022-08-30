Competing against hundreds of others around the country, three Tyler girls traveled to Kentucky to compete in the National United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) Pony Finals.
Representing East Texas and Peirce Equestrian, among many young boys and girls, Camden Leete, 13, competed with her pony Emmett; Langley Merrick, 12, competed with pony Jake; and Annie Paniagua, 15, competed with her pony Ali.
Amanda Peirce, owner and trainer at Peirce Equestrian barn, said the girls had to qualify first before competing in the national competition held earlier this August.
The USEF Pony Finals is the “most prestigious and celebrated event of its kind in the United States,” according to usef.org.
After accomplishing their goal of qualifying, the girls had to prepare for three categories in the national competition: modeling class, flat class (where there’s no jumping) and jumping class.
The girls trained from a Tuesday to that Saturday. Annie, who has been training for two years in preparation for the pony competition, compared it to the Olympics.
“It’s kind of like training for the Olympics ... Because pony finals are almost like the Olympics for ponies. So it’s just tons of work and making mistakes and learning from them and learning what causes those mistakes,” she said.
Annie said the opportunity to compete in the national competition was always a goal of hers.
“Being able to go was just a huge honor, and it’s just crazy that we even got to go because I would see videos and read articles about kids who have gone and I’ve always thought, ‘oh my gosh, it’d be so cool to go there,’” Annie said.
For Camden, she has been preparing for almost two years, and said it has not been easy.
“You have to prepare. You have to train; you have to train yourself too, it’s not just about your pony. It’s about yourself and training yourself to do the things that you need to do to get to your goal,” she said.
Although it required a lot of work, each of the girls feel it was a rewarding and fun experience in which they created lasting memories.
During the competition the Tyler girls represented Peirce Equestrian, which is a small barn compared to all the attendees who were present from all over the country but they felt “powerful” standing in that position, they said.
According to Peirce, the competition not only brings out the girls’ competitive side, but also other things the public doesn’t usually see.
“... In riding it’s always exciting to be able to watch them ride the horses, model the horses, jump the horses, but the part that I think the general public doesn’t see is the dedication, the empathy that these girls have learned, the responsibility, and the connectedness between themselves and their ponies,” she said. “I love the horses, I love the competitions, but I love seeing the characteristics that it brings out in these girls.”
Peirce said pony riding requires a great amount of mental strength, and she is very proud of the girls for competing at the pony finals competition.
Peirce Equestrian was opened almost nine years ago and it consists of 75 acres with 24 stalls. It offers riding lessons geared toward horse showing and training horses and riders for competition. It also offers beginner lessons for people wanting to learn how to ride horses.
For more information on services, call (903)590-6288 or visit peirceequestrian.com .