With a new year approaching, fireworks stands are open and ready for East Texas customers.

Even though prices are rising across the U.S. in different markets affecting consumers' wallets, owner of Tyler stand Pappy’s Fireworks Chris Harris said local customers are not putting their money on hold when it comes to fireworks. Harris, who owns three stores, has seen success with sales so far, especially with the pricier fireworks.

“... We've noticed that the bigger things are moving earlier in the season. I will say we were a little bit slower this year, the first few days due to the cold because, you know, nobody wants to be outside. So we had a couple days that were slow, but sales are really strong and really good, and it's the bigger, the more expensive things moving,” Harris said.

"It's really surprising, because you would think with the way things are, people (would be) kind of holding back and not spending money.”

With the big items already selling before the holiday, Harris said it's a sign of a good sales season.

He also mentioned that customers can expect fireworks to be the same prices as they were on Memorial Day and ensured there won’t be a price increase for New Year's Eve.

"We did raise prices back on Memorial Day, but we have not raised prices on the board or will we be raising them for this season,” Harris said.

Pappy’s Fireworks has been a local favorite and has been in business since 1983, leading into the new year for its 40th year in business. Harris said community members can expect the lowest prices in Tyler and considers their customers loyal to the business.

“We have a pretty loyal customer base. We've been around since 1983, so most of the people that shopped with us, they've been shopping with us ... their grandpas brought them to the store,” he said. "So in our pricing, generally speaking, we're cheaper than anybody else within 200 miles.”

Pappy’s currently sells over 400 different fireworks, which range from 25 cents to $450, said Harris. Products that are currently favorites are items such as the 500-gram multiple night chills that range from $50 to $100.

For children-friendly items, Harris recommends snappers, sparklers, black snakes and ground spinners since they’re smaller and stay on the ground.

When it comes to safety, especially with children, Harris suggests families be aware of the danger of alcohol and fireworks. Also to be mindful of where the fireworks are in use.

“… Be mindful of what you're doing and where you're at. Don't drink too much, and keep a bucket of water or a water hose around you. It's not that it's dry or anything but if something misfires, you want to be able to add some water, real handy to throw it on there,” he said.

Harris wants the community to have a good time and enjoy their family, he said, but safety is most important

"... Make memories and just act smart around the fireworks. You know, it is fire. Don't drink too much or do anything inappropriate that gonna hurt somebody," he said.

For those who haven’t bought fireworks and are wanting to know the best times, Harris suggests customers stop by before 5 p.m.

“If you want to beat the crowds, the earlier the better. Most of our business comes in between 5 in the afternoon and 10 at night. So if you get there during that time, you're gonna have to wait but if you get there before 5, then it's a much more relaxed environment. You don't have to wait for 10 people ahead of you to get served and you can just take more time and it's more enjoyable. So we recommend that you come earlier in the day rather than waiting until 6 o'clock in the evening,” he said.

Pappy’s can be found in Tyler at 11255 FM 848, 13683 Spur 364, and 3296 U.S 271.