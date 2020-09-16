After a lazy morning of checking my email at the office, my ears perked up as I heard the radio scanner on my desk begin to chirp.
“Attention Tyler Fire, structure fire located at 701 Fair Park,” the voice over the radio scanner said with urgency. “We are receiving multiple calls reporting heavy smoke in the area, and witnesses report hearing screams coming from inside the building.”
I bolted out the door to cover the story. I’ve been to a lot of fires, but never one with people still inside the burning structure. My adrenaline was pumping as I began the drive toward my destination, looking for the smoke. I was hoping and praying those people made it out alive.
I pulled up to the scene, and quickly got my camera. The smoke wasn’t as heavy as I had expected, but there was definitely a building that was burning. I could tell the fire department had been there a while; the ladder truck had its ladder extended over the structure, and the firefighters were already suited up and inside the building.
I silently congratulated myself that I was the first media presence on the scene as I set up my tripod and began capturing photos and video as quickly as possible.
Then, something important caught my eye. In bold lettering across the front of an adjacent building were the words “Fire Training Center” with a firefighter emblem proudly displayed on the eave of the building.
I did a double-take.
This was a fire drill.
I looked around at the firefighters who all seemed to be staring at me — a clueless journalist who just arrived on scene to report on a staged structure fire. My face turned nearly the color of the flames that were still flickering in the building beside me as I turned to leave in embarrassment.
But something (a call with my managing editor) told me to go back to the fire. I turned around and mustered up enough courage to ask for an interview with the battalion chief on site, James Seaton.
“Today was a training event for our new rookies that we have out here, to give them some live fire time, and actually go into a burning building and get some real experience,” said Seaton.
The training center includes multiple structures that Tyler Fire and Rescue use for fire training purposes, including a tower that they use for high-rise rescue training.
“This is as close as you can get to the real deal,” said Seaton. “It’s real fire, and we have safety teams staying by. We also have teams on the outside, so if they’re in trouble, the other team can go in and rescue them. It’s real, live fire, there’s no valves to shut it off.”
Being on-scene throughout the training, I was able to see first-hand that these guys don’t mess around. They really do have to rush into burning buildings, and find dummies in order to extract them from the blaze.
“We try to train to the best we can in a real-life situation. We go through all the steps, we don’t cut any corners, we practice our radio etiquette, and try to do everything as real as we possibly can.”
Following the interview, I left the training center. While driving, my mind went back to the adrenaline I felt while rushing to the fire, praying that the victims trapped in the fire would be OK. I realized that’s what these firefighters feel every time they are called out on the job. It’s a hazardous job, with increased danger of seeing the worst in humanity and the loss of life. However, they’re willing to answer the call every time it comes in — even if it is just a training exercise.
Ben Fenton is a digital multimedia journalist for the Tyler Morning Telegraph. He can be reached at bfenton@tylerpaper.com.