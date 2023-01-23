A Tyler fast food restaurant is closed until further notice after a kitchen fire Monday.
According to the Tyler Police Department, crews responded to the Sonic on South Broadway Avenue on Monday morning. Officials were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m.
Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire was under control by 6 a.m., and fire crews were on scene until 7:30 a.m.
Findley said the fire started in an air fryer inside the kitchen, which had an activated extinguisher system that didn't respond to the fire.
“As to why it didn’t surpass the fire, we don’t know,” said Finley.
He said the restaurant has cameras inside which captured a video of the fire. Findley said once the footage is reviewed, the fire department will get a better of idea of what occurred.
None of the employees were harmed and all that is known is that the fire started in the air fryer, which then spread to the kitchen and attic then through the roof, according to Finley.
He also said nothing suspicious is suspected at this time. The restaurant's reopening is currently unknown.