With its growing community, the Tyler Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center (TDHHC) has moved to another location and will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday.
“The purpose of the open house… is to welcome everyone to our new office and a wonderful place where there’s no communication barrier,” said Susie Grona, founder of TDHHC. “This is our opportunity to show, educate and to give our clients, partners and supporters the opportunity to learn more about our wide range of services provided for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in a fun and relaxed environment.”
The new location is 1828 ESE Loop 323, Lower Level 14 (next to Country Kitchen) in Tyler.
The open house will enable the community to meet the board of directors and staff, as well as checking out the newest addition, Community Room, which will be open to the community for gatherings, workshops and American Sign Language (ASL) classes.
“I would like to add that the purpose of the open house is to educate and build relationships bridging the gap between the hearing and the deaf worlds,” said Chris Detkos, board of directors president for TDHHC.
With a vision of having a one-stop shop of a variety of services, TDHHC was established in 2012 after a two year collaboration of interested and dedicated people within the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in East Texas.
“The Deaf and Hard of Hearing… wanted a place where they could call 'home,' where there’s no communication barrier for all and to be able to get the services they need in order to meet their daily needs in life,” Grona said.
TDHHC provides a wide range of services such as interpreting, information and referral, ASL classes, senior citizen gatherings, Deaf club, advocacy and much more.
The services also make it easier for institutions like doctor offices, hospitals and attorneys to comply with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) regulations.
“We wanted to get the Deaf Center more of a presence in East Texas and seek to deepen and establish new working relationships with individuals and entities,” Detkos said.
Visit tdhhc.org for more information.