On a hot summer Thursday, 5-year-old Riley Swain ran across the field at Tyler Day Nursery, catching droplets of water from a garden hose to cool off. She and her classmates were enjoying one of their last days at the nursery before they go off to kindergarten, also known as “big kid school.”
To commemorate the occasion, Juanita Lee, executive director of Tyler Day Nursery, came up with having an official ‘send-off.’
“I have the joy of sending them off to school and I hope and pray that I have prepared them fairly for the school district and I'm pretty sure we have,” she said. “It feels good to be able to do our Field Day in conjunction with the send-off for them.”
Tyler Day Nursery has 22 children heading to different schools; according to Lee, some are heading to Cumberland, Tyler ISD, Chapel Hill ISD and others to begin their journey in kindergarten.
The day included playing in the water, having Kona Ice, playing basketball, drawing with chalk and more.
“The kids have a lot of fun and parents get to come hang out for a bit,” Lee said.
Tyler Day Nursery cares for babies as little as 6 weeks old all the way up to 5 years of age.
“I am seeing babies I care for at 6 weeks who are now going off to kindergarten,” Lee said. “It’s so great to watch them grow.”
As executive director, Lee sees her role as ‘fun yet serious.’
“I get to see babies coming in every day. Some of them I have to peel from mom, and some I have to wipe tears from mom's face cause she's sad that they're telling her bye and going off to their class,” she said. “But it’s also serious because I am responsible for every child, every teacher.”
Lee, who has been at Tyler Day Nursery for more than 20 years, is also responsible for making sure funds come in to sustain the facility, which is income based.
“We look at the parents’ financials to see if they can qualify for that program,” she said “But probably about 95% of my parents do qualify for that program and usually for the parents who don't qualify for that program they're pretty much aware that they probably won't.”
Founded by the Tyler Council of Church Women in 1936, Tyler Day Nursery has serviced the community for 87 years as the oldest known licensed, nonprofit child care center for low-income families in the state of Texas.
“They have been through wars, major recessions and of course COVID,” said Heather Stoner, community relations for Tyler Day Nursery. “The fact that they’ve serviced the community this long is really neat and just amazing.”
The purpose is to care for the children of low-income and poverty level families who need quality child-care and preschool education during the time that the parent or parents are at work or in school.
“The sustainability of this place is amazing… 87 years is a fabulous track record,” Stoner said.
Tyler Day Nursery focuses on developing the kids’ educational skills to prepare them for school.
“We use the FrogStreet curriculum… it is a nationally recognized curriculum that is designed to help the children be prepared for kindergarten,” Lee said.
Being close to the Caldwell Zoo allotted for creativity in dividing up the classes, as each age group is named after an animal: Lambs (6 weeks-5 months), Penguins (6 months - 11 months), Turtles (12 months – 17 months), Lions (18 months – 23 months), Bears (24 months – 30 months), Elephants (31 months – 35 months), Giraffes (Head Start for three year olds), Tigers (36 months – 47 months), Alligators (48 months plus) and Cheetahs (Head Start for four year olds).
“We could always use more help from the community,” Lee said. “We look for donors, volunteers… anyone to help us out a bit more. Especially when it comes to funding and we have a list that grows as well. We’re so grateful for this community and we appreciate the longtime support.”
To find out more about how you can support Tyler Day Nursery, visit tylerdaynursery.org.